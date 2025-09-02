We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Expands European Clean Tech Leadership Through Partnership With Octopus Energy Group
Collaboration to Integrate LG’s High-Efficiency Heat Pumps
With Octopus Energy Group’s AI-Based Kraken Platform
SEOUL, Sep. 2, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with UK-based Octopus Energy Group Ltd. (Octopus Energy) to strengthen its presence in Europe’s clean technology sector. The partnership will combine LG’s advanced, high-efficiency heating and cooling solutions with Octopus Energy’s AI-driven energy software platform, Kraken, to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy in Europe.
The MOU signing ceremony took place on August 28 (local time) at Octopus Energy’s London headquarters. Attendees included Thomas Yoon, head of LG’s Overseas Sales & Marketing Company; Charles Choi, managing director of LGEUK; Greg Jackson, founder and CEO of Octopus Energy; and Tim Heal, Chief Strategy Officer at Octopus Energy.
Octopus Energy is the UK’s largest energy supplier, driving the shift toward a decarbonized future with innovative clean energy solutions. The company provides electricity and gas, and is spearheading the adoption of heat pumps as sustainable alternatives to gas boilers. Its proprietary Kraken platform enables consumers to optimize energy usage through real-time renewable pricing. Since its founding in 2016, Octopus Energy has expanded into more than 30 countries, now serving around 10 million customers worldwide.
Through this collaboration, LG and Octopus Energy will launch a joint solution that integrates LG’s high-efficiency heat pumps with the Kraken platform in key European markets, including the UK and Germany. The combined solution is designed to optimize home heating and cooling while lowering energy costs for consumers. Looking ahead, both companies plan to expand the partnership across additional products and markets, leveraging their complementary strengths to deliver greater value to customers.
LG’s state-of-the-art heat pumps utilize waste heat and ambient energy sources to deliver outstanding efficiency while significantly reducing carbon emissions compared to fossil fuel-based systems. Powered by LG’s proprietary CoreTech inverter scroll compressor, the systems deliver exceptional durability, safety and energy performance.
This strategic partnership positions LG to build on its proven expertise in high-efficiency heating and cooling solutions, enhance its brand presence in Europe, and further expand its global footprint in the clean tech sector.
Greg Jackson, founder and CEO of Octopus Energy, said: “Heat pumps are the linchpin of clean, affordable heating – and LG makes some of the best on the market. By plugging them and their air conditioning units into our Kraken tech, we can make them even cheaper to run, giving households an easy way to cut their bills while helping the planet.”
“This partnership with Octopus Energy Group represents a significant milestone in our European growth strategy,” said Thomas Yoon, head of LG’s Overseas Sales & Marketing Company. “We will continue to explore new opportunities that create differentiated customer value and secure sustainable growth drivers in the global market.”
