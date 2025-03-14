LG Expands Global Leadership in 6G Innovation and Standardization

SEOUL, March 14, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) continues to solidify its leadership in 6G communications, a transformative technology poised to shape the future of connectivity.

Kim Lae-young, Senior Research Engineer at LG’s CTO Office, has been appointed Vice Chair of the Service and System Aspects (SA) plenary at the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), the global authority on mobile communications standards. The SA plenary plays a pivotal role in defining 5G and 6G system architectures, service scenarios, requirements and security mechanisms. It also drives the evolution of 5G-Advanced and the standardization of next-generation 6G technologies.

This appointment underscores LG’s expertise in communications protocols and system architecture. The company has already demonstrated its leadership by serving consecutive terms as the chair company of the Applications Working Group in the Next G Alliance, a North American 6G technology initiative led by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions.

With this latest leadership role, LG aims to accelerate 6G research and development while actively contributing to global standardization efforts. 6G technology – enabling ultra-fast, low-latency and AI-integrated communication – will be crucial to LG’s future innovations in AI-powered smart homes, mobility and smart factories.

LG has been at the forefront of 6G research, driving innovation through strategic partnerships and pioneering initiatives. In 2019, it established Korea’s first dedicated 6G academic research center, the LG-KAIST 6G Research Center. To further accelerate advancements, LG has built a robust R&D network with leading institutions, including Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute and Korea’s Research Institute of Standards and Science, strengthening the development of core technologies. Since 2022, LG has also hosted the 6G Grand Summit, a global forum that brings together experts to shape the future of next-generation connectivity.

LG’s advancements in 6G technology have earned global recognition. In 2023, the company successfully carried out the world’s longest outdoor terahertz (THz) wireless data transmission, covering 500 meters in an urban setting. Additionally, LG is working closely with partners to validate Advanced Duplex wireless communication technology, a potential cornerstone of future 6G standards.

“We are committed to advancing next-generation technologies to reinforce our leadership in the 6G communications ecosystem and enhance our global competitiveness,” said Je Yeong-ho, head of LG’s C&M Standard Lab.

# # #