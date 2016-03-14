LG EXPANDS ITS MID-RANGE K SERIES WITH TWO NEW MODELS

SEOUL, Mar. 15, 2016 — Following the rollout of the K10, K7 and K4 earlier this year, LG Electronics (LG) announced that two new members of its K Series lineup, K8 and K5, will be introduced in key markets this week. The K8 will be available to consumers in regions including Asia, Africa, the Middle East, CIS and Latin America. The K5 will target customers in Europe, CIS and Latin America (model name Q6 in Mexico).

Revealed publicly for the first time at CES 2016, the K Series delivers a feature-rich UX and an advanced camera without the premium price. Its brilliant finish was influenced by the glossy pebble design language of previous K Series devices which imparts a luxuriousness and modern look to the collection.

The K8 is most notable for its premium design highlighted by smooth, curved edges as a result of its 2.5D Arc Glass while its woven back cover offers a comfortable and secure grip. Users can enjoy clear, crisp images on the HD-quality display and take incredible selfies with the 5MP front camera and popular options such as Gesture Interval Shot and Flash for Selfie.

To offer a superb viewing experience, the K5 sports a best-in-class 5-inch display matched to a sleek, metallic body. The 2MP camera on the front with Gesture Shot makes taking selfies even more fun and with three different colors to choose from – Gold, Silver and Titan – the K5 is sure to stand out in its category of mostly black and grey competitors.

“We are aware of the diverse needs and wants of our customers around the world and our goal is to deliver the best products to meet their expectations,” said Juno Cho, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The K8 and K5 will be fantastic choices for anyone who is seeking a smartphone with great looks, great looks, at a great price.”

K8 Key Specifications:*

Display: 5.0-inch HD In-cell Touch

Chipset: 1.3GHz Quad-Core

Camera: Rear 8MP / Front 5MP

Memory: 1.5GB (EU, NA) / 1GB (LATAM) / microSD

Battery: 2,125mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 0 Marshmallow

Size: 146 x 71.5 x 8.7mm

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 / NFC / USB 2.0

Colors: Gold / Indigo / White

K5 Key Specifications:*

Display: 5.0-inch FWVGA

Chipset: 1.3GHz Quad-Core

Camera: Rear 5MP / Front 2MP

Memory: 1GB RAM / 8GB ROM / microSD

Battery: 1,900mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 1 Lollipop

Size: 145 x 71.6 x 8.9mm

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.1 / USB 2.0

Colors: Gold / Silver / Titan

*Specifications/Features may vary depending on the market.

