LG EXPANDS ‘KNOCK’ AS STANDARD FEATURE IN L SERIES II

Corporate 29/12/2013

Popular Feature Introduced in G2 to

 

Make Its Way Into Key Future LG Mobile Devices

SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) announced that its popular Knock feature (formerly known as KnockON) will be included as a standard feature in the company’s key mobile devices in the future while its line of L SeriesII smartphones will receive Knock through a global Maintenance Release upgrade starting in January 2014.1

 

Knock was first introduced in LG G2 as a convenient way to turn the smartphone on and off by tapping twice on the display since the power button was located on the back of the phone. Then Knock was featured in a tablet for the first time with the LG G Pad 8.3 followed by the G Flex curved smartphone which also shared the rear button design of the G2. The reaction of audiences to this new feature was so positive that a version for LG’s best-selling L SeriesII was developed to offer the feature to as many customers as possible.

 

Knock is distinctively an LG UX and a great example of what happens when you marry the latest in mobile technology with consumer-centric insights,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics’ Mobile Communications Company, “No one ever thought that a power button needed to be improved until our engineers wondered why they couldn’t turn the entire screen into a power button.”

 

1Availability and specific models to receive the Knock upgrade to vary by region and operator.

 

# # #

#2013
