Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG G FLEX BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT WITH INTRODUCTION IN KEY ASIAN MARKETS

Corporate 04/12/2013

World’s First Curved, Flexing, Self-Healing Smartphone

 

Available For The First Time Outside Korea

LG G FLEX BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT WITH INTRODUCTION IN KEY ASIAN MARKETS

SEOUL, Dec. 4, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing LG G Flex, the world’s first curved flexing smartphone, to the global market starting in Singapore and Hong Kong this week. Key markets in Asia will also announce the availability of this innovative device before the end of the year, soon to be followed by other regions.

 

The LG G Flex has captivated early adopters everywhere as the first smartphone curved to follow the contour of the human face, made possible with the implementation of the world’s first curved smartphone battery. With a durable plastic OLED (P-OLED) HD display, the G Flex also comes with a self-healing back cover that eliminates those day-to-day scratches, making it the first smartphone to incorporate such technology. These innovative features have earned LG’s latest smartphone significant praise and accolades from major media outlets worldwide.

 

Customers in Singapore will be able to place their pre-orders for LG G Flex beginning December 8. In Hong Kong, the device goes on sale starting December 13 and will be available through major carriers and leading electronics retailers.

 

The vertically curved G Flex is the latest device in LG’s premium G Series and incorporates proprietary innovations from other LG companies such as LG Display and LG Chem. The curved 6-inch Real RGB P-OLED display was developed specifically for the G Flex and is the largest of its kind in the world. The 3,500mAh curved battery from LG Chem was also developed with LG G Flex in mind and is also a world’s first.

 

 

# # #

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More