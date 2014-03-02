LG G FLEX WINS GOLD AT 2014 IF DESIGN AWARDS

SEOUL, Mar. 3, 2014 ― LG Electronics (LG) found itself in the spotlight once again at the annual iF Design Awards with 26 products earning honors for 2014, including the LG G Flex which was selected as one of the 75 Gold Award winners, and the company’s ULTRA HD TV and flagship G2 smartphone also receiving recognitions. Announced annually by the iF International Forum Design to recognize products that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of design, this year’s competition attracted more than 4,600 entries.

“LG has put much emphasis on becoming an industry leader in product design,” said Dr. Scott Ahn, LG’s Chief Technology Officer. “To achieve this, R&D works very closely with design from the onset. Our philosophy is to incorporate innovative designs into our products in order to evoke an emotional response and increase the intimate relationship between our products and consumers.”

The LG G Flex embodies a unique design that demonstrates LG’s cutting-edge capabilities in design and engineering. The G Flex’s ergonomic, vertically curved 6-inch display provides a more comfortable user experience by following the contours of the user’s face and placing the speaker and microphone closer to the ear and mouth. At the same time, the arched form is reassuringly easy to grip. The G Flex was commended by iF judges for implementing a new approach to the smartphone interface by putting controls on the back and adopting a curved display, thereby adding immensely to the smartphone experience in terms of both ergonomics and quality.

iF judges also praised the LG G2 smartphone for its high level of innovation and convenience-oriented design features, particularly its Rear Key which puts the volume and power buttons on the back of the device. As the only smartphone in the world without any buttons on its sides, the distinctive look of the G2 is matched only by its performance. Last year, the G2 took the President’s Award of Good Design, South Korea’s top honor in design excellence.

LG’s ULTRAHD TV (Model 65LA9700) impressed the iF judges with its immersive viewing experience in a package that serves as adécor center piece thanks to its CINEMA SCREEN design and ultra slim bezel. LG also integrated a 4.1 channel Sliding Speaker that automatically retracts when the TV is turned off. This intelligent speaker design, not to mention the lush, high-quality sound from the speakers, makes the 65LA9700 one of LG’s most popular TV models.

Other LG products recognized at the iF Design Awards 2014 include:

– SoundPlate™ (Model LAP340), a chic sound system wrapped in a thin, flat, minimalist body that can be placed directly under today’s premium TVs

– Soundbar (Model NB5530) boasts an ultra slim design with a height of only 35mm in a premium black and metallic silver finish to blend into any living room

– 34-inch IPS 21:9 UltraWide monitor (Model 34UM95) with its transparent Crystal Float Stand and CINEMA SCREEN Design

– Ultra PC (Model 13Z940), weighing less than 1kg, sports a clean, minimalist design and 4.4mm Super Narrow Bezel

– ARTCOOL Stylist Inverter V (Model A12IWK) air conditioner boasts a unique ring of subtle LED mood lighting, proprietary 3D airflow feature, near-silent operation and significant energy savings

– ARTCOOL Slim Inverter V (Model CA12RWK) delivers a winning combination of energy efficient, health-centric features and advanced technologies such as Active Energy Control, Energy Display and Plasmaster Ionizer Plus

# # #