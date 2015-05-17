LG G4 TO BEGIN SHIPPING IN KEY MARKETS WORLDWIDE

SEOUL, May 18, 2015 — Customers in key markets around the world will finally get their chance to own the latest advanced smartphone from LG Electronics (LG), one which industry experts have widely praised for its exceptional camera, vivid and expansive display, and willingness to set new rules in defining what a premium mobile device could be.

LG G4 will begin rolling out this week to consumers in key markets around the world, continuing throughout the month into June and beyond as more retailers and operators see what LG G4 has to offer their customers. Starting in Hong Kong, the G4 will follow with rollouts in Turkey, Russia and Singapore, eventually including most of Europe, North America, CIS, Southeast Asia, Middle East/Africa and South/Central America. Approximately 180 carriers and retails are already on board as G4 partners.

Highlights of the LG G4 include:

￭ Handcrafted, genuine full grain leather (see LG’s leather artisan at work at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9T9ejKpcunE) back cover in six beautiful colors in addition of three unique material covers with 3D patterns

￭ Rear camera featuring a rare F1.8 aperture lens and 16MP resolution supported by Color Spectrum Sensor (CSS) and a new Manual Mode

￭ Front 8MP camera and Gesture Interval Shot for perfect selfies every time which can then be saved to the removable microSD card

￭ Vivid IPS Quantum Display which offers 20 percent greater color reproduction, 25 percent improvement in brightness and 50 percent greater contrast

￭ First smartphone to utilize Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon™ 808 Processor with X10 LTE for the best balance of performance and power savings

￭ High-capacity 3,000mAh removable battery and supporting Quick Charge 2.0 (enabled with Quick Charge 2.0 certified adapter, sold separately)

￭ Slim Arc exterior design for a more comfortable grip and greater durability when dropped

“The LG G4 is our most ambitious smartphone yet because it is unlike any other flagship mobile phone on the market today,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Our vision is to create our own set of standards without worrying about what trend other smartphones are following. We think we have a winning formula because the initial reaction to the G4 has been tremendously positive.”

Prices and additional purchase details will be announced locally at time of availability, and may vary by carrier and market.

