Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG G5 FRIENDS ECOSYSTEM SET FOR EXPANSION

Corporate 18/04/2016

LG Friends Online Portal Opens for Business as Company Courts Developers

LG G5 FRIENDS ECOSYSTEM SET FOR EXPANSION

SEOUL, Apr. 18, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) announced the opening of the LG Friends Online Portal (www.LGFriends.com) in the next phase to expand its open mobile ecosystem. Initially, LG Friends Online Portal will open for business in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and South Korea and gradually expand to other target countries.

 

Once fully operational, certified third party developers will be able to set up shop directly in the LG Friends Online Portal to promote their ideas and products. This portal will also offer a community page where anyone interested in LG G5 and the future of modular smartphones can contribute to the discussion. Visitors will also be able to use the portal to find out where to buy LG Friend products and to receive information on special offers and sweepstakes in their respective locations.

 

As part of its effort to expand the G5 ecosystem, LG invited over 200 developers to a conference in San Francisco on April 15. At the event, developers were given the opportunity to experience LG G5 and Friends up close and personal and hear presentations from LG executive vice president Min Kyung-oh and vice president Dr. Woo Ram-chan as well as representatives from partners Google and Parrot.

 

“Our mobile ecosystem is an opportunity for common growth where LG, third party developers and consumers all participate and share in the benefits together,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics and LG Mobile Communications Company. “Expanding the LG mobile ecosystem will be our top priority with G5 and Friends this year as we work earnestly toward delivering a playful mobile experience through a diverse collection of Friends.”

 

# # #

#2016
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More