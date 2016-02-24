Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G5 & FRIENDS WIN AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS

Corporate 25/02/2016

LG’s Newest Smartphone Sweeps the Competition at the Mobile Industry ‘Oscars’

LG G5 & FRIENDS WIN AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS

BARCELONA, Feb. 25, 2016  LG Electronics amassed a total of 33 awards at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2016 including the event’s top honor, Best Mobile Handsets & Devices Award, securing status as the most honored company at the show. The wins highlighted the Modular Type innovation behind LG’s latest flagship smartphone, the LG G5 and Friends, demonstrating that the company is at the forefront of mobile communications. LG G5 and Friends earned top honors from Android Authority, Digital Trends, Trusted Reviews and Ubergizmo, among others.

 

“The initial response to our new LG G5 has been phenomenal and rewards the effort our experts have made to create something genuinely innovative and unique in the smartphone space,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The G5 and its Friends modules are aimed at giving consumers a more playful smartphone experience and these awards suggest that we have offered something truly different in the market.”

 

LG unveiled the G5 to a 2,000 strong crowd prior to the main MWC event to high acclaim. The flagship smartphone is a brand new design with a sleek, metal uni-body featuring a Slide-out Battery and a Modular Type design that gives a greater smartphone experience. Complete with LG Friends, a collection of companion devices, the G5 can be transformed into a digital camera, Hi-Fi player and more.

 

With an estimated 100,000 attendees, MWC 2016 is the mobile industry’s keynote event. Awards won by LG at MWC 2016 include:

 

GSM Association (GSMA)

 

Best Mobile Handsets & Devices – LG G5

 

4gnews

 

Major Revelação – LG G5

 

Alphr

 

Best Smartphone – LG G5

 

Android Authority

 

Best of MWC 2016 – LG G5 / LG Friends

 

Android Central

 

MWC Top Pick – LG G5 / LG Rolling Bot / LG 360 VR

 

Android Pit

 

Best Innovation – LG G5

 

BGR

 

MWC 2016 Winner – LG G5 / LG Rolling Bot

 

Chip Chick

 

Most Innovative – Rolling Bot

 

Digital Trends

 

Top Tech of 2016 Winner – LG G5

 

Top Tech of 2016 Audio – LG Hi-Fi Plus

 

Expert Reviews

 

Best of Innovation – LG G5

 

Best Smartphone – LG G5

 

Know Your Mobile

 

Best of Innovation – LG G5

 

Best Smartphone – LG G5

 

Men’s Health

 

Editor’s Choice – LG G5

 

MobileGeeks

 

Best Smartphone – LG G5

 

Most Innovative Company – LG Electronics

 

Slashgear

 

Best Smartphone – LG G5

 

Best Accessory – LG Rolling Bot

 

Techradar

 

Best in Show  LG G5 & Rolling Bot

 

Best Phone  LG G5

 

Best Wearable  LG 360 VR

 

Techspot

 

Best of MWC – LG G5

 

Tom’s Guide

 

Best of MWC – LG G5

 

Tom’s Hardware

 

Best of MWC – LG G5

 

Trusted Reviews

 

Best of MWC 2016 – LG G5 / Rolling Bot

 

Ubergizmo

 

Best of MWC – LG G5 / LG Friends

 

For more information about LG’s products at MWC 2016, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com/MWC2016.

 

# # #

