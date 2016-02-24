We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G5 & FRIENDS WIN AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS
LG’s Newest Smartphone Sweeps the Competition at the Mobile Industry ‘Oscars’
BARCELONA, Feb. 25, 2016 ― LG Electronics amassed a total of 33 awards at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2016 including the event’s top honor, Best Mobile Handsets & Devices Award, securing status as the most honored company at the show. The wins highlighted the Modular Type innovation behind LG’s latest flagship smartphone, the LG G5 and Friends, demonstrating that the company is at the forefront of mobile communications. LG G5 and Friends earned top honors from Android Authority, Digital Trends, Trusted Reviews and Ubergizmo, among others.
“The initial response to our new LG G5 has been phenomenal and rewards the effort our experts have made to create something genuinely innovative and unique in the smartphone space,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The G5 and its Friends modules are aimed at giving consumers a more playful smartphone experience and these awards suggest that we have offered something truly different in the market.”
LG unveiled the G5 to a 2,000 strong crowd prior to the main MWC event to high acclaim. The flagship smartphone is a brand new design with a sleek, metal uni-body featuring a Slide-out Battery and a Modular Type design that gives a greater smartphone experience. Complete with LG Friends, a collection of companion devices, the G5 can be transformed into a digital camera, Hi-Fi player and more.
With an estimated 100,000 attendees, MWC 2016 is the mobile industry’s keynote event. Awards won by LG at MWC 2016 include:
GSM Association (GSMA)
Best Mobile Handsets & Devices – LG G5
4gnews
Major Revelação – LG G5
Alphr
Best Smartphone – LG G5
Android Authority
Best of MWC 2016 – LG G5 / LG Friends
Android Central
MWC Top Pick – LG G5 / LG Rolling Bot / LG 360 VR
Android Pit
Best Innovation – LG G5
BGR
MWC 2016 Winner – LG G5 / LG Rolling Bot
Chip Chick
Most Innovative – Rolling Bot
Digital Trends
Top Tech of 2016 Winner – LG G5
Top Tech of 2016 Audio – LG Hi-Fi Plus
Expert Reviews
Best of Innovation – LG G5
Best Smartphone – LG G5
Know Your Mobile
Best of Innovation – LG G5
Best Smartphone – LG G5
Men’s Health
Editor’s Choice – LG G5
MobileGeeks
Best Smartphone – LG G5
Most Innovative Company – LG Electronics
Slashgear
Best Smartphone – LG G5
Best Accessory – LG Rolling Bot
Techradar
Best in Show – LG G5 & Rolling Bot
Best Phone – LG G5
Best Wearable – LG 360 VR
Techspot
Best of MWC – LG G5
Tom’s Guide
Best of MWC – LG G5
Tom’s Hardware
Best of MWC – LG G5
Trusted Reviews
Best of MWC 2016 – LG G5 / Rolling Bot
Ubergizmo
Best of MWC – LG G5 / LG Friends
For more information about LG’s products at MWC 2016, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com/MWC2016.
# # #