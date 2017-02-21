Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G6: MILESTONE IN MODERN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

Corporate 22/02/2017

Renowned Industrial Designer Torsten Valeur Praises
LG G6 for its Minimalism, Solidity, Ergonomics

LG G6: MILESTONE IN MODERN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

SEOUL, Feb. 22, 2017 — Globally renown industrial designer Torsten Valeur said in an interview (https://goo.gl/Ir0T4v) that he had a chance to see the LG G6 recently and praised it as “the ideal fusion of… beautiful shape and clever solution and obviously great user experience… the essence of what a smartphone is.”

 

Torsten Valeur, CEO of Danish design studio David Lewis Designers, is a recipient of multiple industry accolades such as the iF Design Awards and Good Design Awards. Mr. Valeur praised the upcoming LG G6 for design that focused on the essentials and beauty that conveyed a sense of solidity. In his initial impression of the G6, Valeur said the key to great industrial design is not just beautiful looks but full consideration of its users, adding that the eye is naturally drawn to the phone’s FullVision® display due to the elimination of unnecessary distractions.

 

The G6 exhibits minimalistic design elements and is perfectly smooth to the touch. The metal frame that wraps around the perimeter of the phone imparts solidity in style with a soft matte finish. The back is perfectly flat, with no camera bump to avoid or protect. Mr. Valeur praised the ergonomics of the LG G6 for its easy one-handed operability owing to its firm-grip feel.

 

“And I believe that when you take it out and hold it in your hand, turn it around, look at it, play with it, you should be pleased by all the care and diligence that has been put into all the details,” added Mr. Valeur.

 

# # #

#2017
