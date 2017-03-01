Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G6 WINS MULTIPLE BEST SMARTPHONE AWARDS AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2017

Corporate 02/03/2017

LG’s Trailblazing New Smartphone Recognized with 31 Show Awards
for Sleek New Design that Fits Comfortably in One Hand

BARCELONA, Mar. 2, 2017 ― LG Electronics’ G6 smartphone won an unprecedented 31 booth awards at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 including multiple honors from various international titles and publications attending the show. The LG G6 demonstrates that the company is at the forefront of mobile communications and consumer demand. Amongst top honors received, Wired, Android Authority, Digital Trends, PCMag and TechRadar designated the G6 as the best smartphone of MWC 2017.

 

“Consumers love big screens, but they also love using their phones comfortably with one hand. The LG G6 was created with this consumer need in mind, ushering in the next generation of smartphone design and user experience,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The response to the LG G6’s narrow bezels and harmonious design from aluminum and glass has been sensational.”

 

The G6 was unveiled to more than 1,400 tech professionals prior to the main MWC event to high acclaim. The LG G6 delivers ergonomic excellence, a minimalist design and superb reliability. The G6 offers an expansive screen and immersive viewing experience with its 18:9 screen aspect ratio and 5.7-inch FullVision display. Thanks to the unique ratio of the screen and its smaller body, customers can easily and comfortably use the G6 with one hand. Dual 13MP rear cameras let users capture the shots they want with standard and wide angle lenses. What’s more, the smartphone has been tested to the highest standards with reliability and durability in mind.

 

MWC 2017 is the world’s largest mobile industry event with an estimated 100,000 attendees. Top awards won by the LG G6 at MWC 2017 include:

 

Wired

 

Coolest of MWC – LG G6

 

Digital Trends

 

Top Tech of MWC 2017 – LG G6

 

Slashgear

 

Editors’ Choice – LG G6

 

PCMag

 

Best of MWC 2017 – LG G6

 

TechRadar

 

Best in Show – LG G6

 

Best Smartphone – LG G6

 

Readers’ Choice – LG G6

 

Android Central

 

Best Design – LG G6

 

Best of MWC 2017 – LG G6

 

Android Authority

 

Best of MWC 2017 – LG G6

 

Ubergizmo

 

Best of MWC 2017 – LG G6

 

Tom’s Guide

 

Best of MWC 2017 – LG G6

 

Mobile Geeks

 

Best of MWC 2017 – LG G6

 

T3

 

Best Phone – LG G6

 

ComputerBild

 

Best Product: Smartphone – LG G6

 

AndroidPIT

 

Best Android Phone – LG G6

 

Chip Chick

 

Top Pick of MWC 2017 – LG G6

 

Expert Reviews

 

Best of MWC 2017 – LG G6

 

Android Headlines

 

Best of MWC 2017 – LG G6

 

Tech Advisor

 

Top Picks – LG G6

 

Pisapapeles

 

Best in Show – LG G6

 

Readers’ Choice – LG G6

 

Fone Arena

 

Best Smartphone of MWC 2017 – LG G6

 

PhoneScoop

 

Best of MWC 2017 – LG G6

 

 

For more information about LG’s products at MWC 2017, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com/MWC2017.

 

 

# # #

#2017
