LG HITS THE ROAD WITH CONSUMER CENTERED SOLUTIONS AT 2015 INNOFEST

SEOUL, Jan. 22, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) kicks off its annual Innovation Festival (InnoFest) Roadshow at Campo Pequeno, a historical and cultural location in Lisbon, Portugal, under the theme of “Innovation for a Better Life.” Held annually since 2013, LG InnoFest is an opportunity to showcase a diverse range of products across consumer electronics and home appliances for regional partners. With its innovative technologies and solutions to meet local consumer needs, LG will host audiences from the Middle East, Africa and Europe this week before taking the show to Malaysia and China in the weeks to come.

The highlights of this year’s InnoFest are LG’s flagship 4K OLED TV lineup including 55-, 65- and 77-inch models with curved and flat displays, ensuring a superb viewing experience with perfect blacks, perfect colors as well as an infinite contrast ratio. Visitors will be also introduced to the company’s expanded ULTRA HD TV lineup including its new ColorPrime series, which display greater color depth and more lifelike images. Additionally, LG will demonstrate its new Music Flow Wi-Fi Series lineup, including two Wi-Fi Soundbars and the portable Wi-Fi Speaker, and the curved 34-inch UltraWide monitor in Quad HD resolution (3440 x 1440) for regional consumers. Special guest Jorge Gonclaves, Chairman of the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA), will be on hand to experience firsthand LG’s newest display and audio technologies.

LG’s convenience-enhancing smart home appliances on display at InnoFest 2015 will include the latest eco-friendly washers with TurboWash™ and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology. These washers offer faster cycle times while saving water without sacrificing performance. LG will also showcase its comprehensive lineup of energy efficient refrigerators equipped with the Inverter Linear Compressor, which provides higher reliability and greater durability with less noise. Also on display will be LG’s latest Door-in-Door™ refrigerators, which enable quick and easy access to food with less cold air loss. Other products featured at InnoFest 2015 will include the updated LG Styler, an advanced clothing management system that refreshes hard-to-maintain clothes and provides smart features such as Easy Pants Crease Care. InnoFest will also showcase the company’s advanced CordZero™ vacuum cleaners which will change the way consumers think about housework with a powerful and convenient cleaning experience thanks to LG’s Smart Inverter Motor™ and PowerPack™ technologies.

“LG is taking a huge leap forward to strengthen our status as an industry-leading company in regional markets world over,” said Wayne Park, executive vice president and head of LG Electronics Global Sales and Marketing Company. “We are committed to making local consumers’ lives more convenient and LG InnoFest will help us get off to a great start this year.”

