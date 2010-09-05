LG INTRODUCES A NEW ERA OF ENTERTAINMENT SHARING

Unveiling Exclusive DLNA-Based Technology for LG Optimus 7 at IFA 2010

BERLIN, Sep. 6th, 2010 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing a major breakthrough in mobile and home convergence at this year’s IFA trade show in Berlin. The new technology makes it possible to share multimedia files on LG’s upcoming LG Optimus 7 and all DLNA* compliant digital devices at the touch of a finger.

LG’s unique multimedia sharing technology on LG Optimus 7 allows users to enjoy content on the phone across today’s digital platforms with a simple finger flick. This preinstalled feature allows users to send files directly from the phone’s media galleries, without having to leave for another application. The phone will automatically display compatible devices in the same Wi-Fi zone and let users literally flick media files to the targeted device. Users can transfer multimedia saved on their phones — 720p HD videos, high-resolution photos and high-quality music files — wirelessly to their TV or home theater system.

“This unique feature is a direct response to the growing need for technologies that empower users to share multimedia content across electronic devices,” said Mr. Seong-jin Park, Vice President of Mobile Handset R&D Center at LG Electronics Inc. “LG Optimus 7 smartphones will be at the center of a complete entertainment experience, representing LG’s leadership in mobile convergence.”