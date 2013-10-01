LG INTRODUCES SECURE, ENTERPRISE READY MOBILE PLATFORM FOR BUSINESS SECTOR

SEOUL, Oct. 2, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the release of LG GATE, an enterprise-grade technologies package that simplifies access to, and enhances the security of mobile enterprise solutions. With LG GATE, on-the-go employees can conveniently utilize work resources from any location, while companies can better manage IT security and privacy.

Designed to meet the demands of the fast-growing “bring your own device (BYOD) to the workplace” market, LG GATE combines with the LG G2 to provide a seamless Private & Business Virtualization experience. Users can simultaneously run two operating systems on a single smartphone, enabling them to keeping personal and business information completely separate.

In addition to Private & Business Virtualization, LG GATE supports a range of top-notch software and features including Data Encryption, Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync, Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Mobile Device Management (MDM). LG has collaborated with major VPN and MDM providers to ensure an optimal mobile environment for business users, anywhere, anytime. Additionally, LG GATE incorporates powerful encryption technology, meaning companies can feel confident that their digitally stored and transmitted resources are protected by the highest level of security.

“With the increasing popularity of BYOD, employees alike are demanding improved work solutions for mobile,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “LG GATE satisfies the need for both company security and individual privacy. As a respected mobile communications industry leader, LG will continue to deliver exceptional user experiences to all of its valued customers.”

This innovative new platform will launch first in the United States on the LG G2.

