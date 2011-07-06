LG JOINS EXPANDING PORTABLE GAMING MARKET WITH OPTIMUS 3D AND HIGH QUALITY GAMES FROM GAMELOFT

SEOUL, July 7, 2011 – LG Electronics (LG) announced its entry into the expanding handheld gaming market with the launch of the LG Optimus 3D in Korea and the introduction of 17 Stereoscopic 3D (S-3D) games from leading mobile video game developer Gameloft.

“Today’s smartphones have the horsepower to compete with the best portable gaming devices and LG Optimus 3D is our proof,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We think 3D is the natural next step in portable entertainment and LG is eager to throw its hat in the ring with the Optimus 3D and Gameloft’s ‘must-be-seen-to-be-believed’ titles.”

Full versions of three Gameloft titles will come pre-installed on new Optimus 3D smartphones with the remaining S-3D games available for download at significantly discounted prices for LG Optimus 3D owners. The three included S-3D games are Asphalt 6: Adrenaline, N.O.V.A. — Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance and Let’s Golf! 2. The games received wide acclaim in their original versions and were specifically chosen for the realism and immersive game play they would provide when digitally re-mastered into S-3D.

“The most recent data shows iOS and Android devices are capturing a growing part of the portable gaming market by revenue,” said Michel Guillemot, President of Gameloft. “With the next generation of smartphones offering 3D capabilities, the bar has been raised to a new height. On the Optimus 3D, we’re able to offer our most popular titles to an entirely new audience at very competitive price points.”

Fourteen additional Gameloft S-3D games will be available for download via the 3D Games icon on the LG Optimus 3D. Titles such as: Assassin’s Creed: Altaïr’s Chronicles, James Cameron’s Avatar, Ultimate Spider Man: Total Mayhem, GT Racing: Motor Academy, Shrek Kart, Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus, Real Football 2011, Star Battalion, N.O.V.A. 2 — Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance, Dungeon Hunter 2, Fishing Kings, BackStab, Eternal Legacy and Shadow Guardian will be offered to Optimus 3D owners at half price for the first three months. Archer Craft, an LG produced S-3D game, will also be available as a free download.