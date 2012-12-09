LG L-SERIES REPORTS 10 MILLION HAPPY CUSTOMERS

SEOUL, Dec. 9, 2012 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today that sales of its Optimus L-Series smartphones have exceeded 10 million units, marking a modest milestone for LG and its mobile devices business. The success of L-Series in recording eight figures in sales is proof that many consumers want attractive smartphones with distinctive — not “me too” — styling.

L-Series handsets — Optimus L3 (3.2-inch display), Optimus L5 (4.0-inch display), Optimus L7 (4.3-inch display) — were first introduced at the 2012 Mobile World Congress (MWC) with the unveiling of LG’s new design philosophy and followed by the most recent Optimus L9 (4.7-inch display). L-Style incorporates timeless design with fine details that further differentiates LG’s mobile devices from the competition. This design philosophy is comprised of five aesthetic elements: Modern Square Style for a comfortable grip, Floating Mass Technology for a slimmer look, Seamless Layout for a more intuitive arrangement of keys, Harmonized Design Contrast utilizing metallic accents and Sensuous Slim Shape that draws one’s gaze to the unique form factor.

“This milestone demonstrates the importance of delivering smartphones with stylish design, comparative size of display and enhanced UX features,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Mobile Communications Company. “Whereas other manufacturers are putting all their eggs into a one-size-fits-all phone, our strategy is to develop mobile products for all types of customers according to their individual needs and lifestyles.”

The L-Series lineup of handsets also offered large displays and LG’s proprietary UX features such as QuickMemo and QTranslator. QuickMemo allows users to capture and share a note with others using just a fingertip while QTranslator instantly and accurately translates words as well as entire sentences into 64 foreign languages.

All the models in the L-Series — Optimus L3, Optimus L5, Optimus L7 and Optimus L9 — are available in over 50 markets worldwide.

