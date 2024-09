LG Listed in the DJSI World for 12th Consecutive Year

SEOUL, Dec. 11, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) has earned a place in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for twelve years in a row. The DJSI World ranks the top ten percent of the largest 2,500 global companies based on their long-term economic, environmental, social and governance practices. Widely recognized by investors, governments and key stakeholders, the DJSI World is widely used to compare companies’ levels of sustainable management and as a benchmark for socially responsible investing.

LG achieved the highest overall score in the Leisure Equipment & Products and Consumer Electronics industry category and became the sole South Korean company in this field to be consecutively included in the DJSI World index for 12 years.

The company received high scores for its environmentally-focused initiatives, actively reducing greenhouse gas emissions, water usage and increasing recycling rates. LG is also making significant strides towards its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, having reduced total greenhouse gas emissions by 220,000 tons compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company joined the RE100 initiative, aiming to transition all its business sites to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

In terms of social criteria, LG received positive evaluations for its strong human rights management, workplace diversity efforts and the creation of an inclusive culture. The company also earned recognition for implementing transparent and responsible governance practices, including the effective utilization of its Board Skills Matrix, along with endeavors to enhance the independence, expertise and diversity within the Board.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact and Responsible Business Alliance, LG not only upholds international human rights and labor standards but also actively enhances its management processes to comply with increasingly stringent global ESG regulations, such as the EU’s Supply Chain Due Diligence Act.

In addition to its impressive DJSI World record, LG has been included in the DJSI Asia Pacific Index for 14 consecutive years and the DJSI Korea Index for 15 consecutive years. These indices assess the same criteria as the DJSI World but focus on companies in the Asia-Pacific region and South Korea, respectively.

Furthermore, LG has received an ‘A’ rating for the third consecutive year on the ESG Ratings scale provided by the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability. Additionally, global investment research firm Morgan Stanley Capital International has consistently awarded LG an ‘A’ grade for the past four years.

Demonstrating its commitment to integrating ESG principles into all aspects of its operations, LG has been implementing mandatory online ESG guidance courses for all employees since last year.