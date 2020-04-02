LG OLED TV AGAIN TAKES TOP HONOR AT PRESTIGIOUS RED DOT DESIGN AWARDS

SEOUL, Mar. 24, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) once again demonstrated its product design prowess with a grand total of 19 accolades at this year’s Red Dot Design Award, including the Best of the Best honor for its 65-inch GX Gallery series OLED TV (model 65GX).

The Red Dot Best of the Best winner in the product design category features LG’s luxurious gallery design which enables the art-inspired slender TV to sit flush on the wall, offering new decorating and installation possibilities. And like most other 2020 LG OLED TVs, this Red Dot winner delivers an incredible viewing experience with the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor, unmatched color expression and infinite contrast of OLED.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the three most prestigious professional design competitions in the world. This year some 6,500 products from 60 countries were submitted for the jury’s consideration. In addition to the LG 65GX, Red Dot judges this year bestowed awards on two other OLED TVs from LG – LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K (model 77ZX) and LG OLED WX Wallpaper 4K OLED TV (model 65WX). Last month these three OLED models were also recipients of iF Design Awards, another prominent international design competition.

Since debuting in 2013, LG OLED TVs have been recognized by Red Dot every year, earning the top honor an impressive six times. Past award winners have included the world’s first rollable TV, the classy “Wallpaper” TV and the minimalistic Picture-on-Glass TV.

Some other cutting-edge products from LG that were honored by Red Dot for outstanding design this year include:

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV (model 77ZX)

LG SIGNATURE Air Conditioner

LG V60 ThinQ and Dual Screen 3

LG OLED TV (model 65WX)

LG NanoCell TV (model 75NANO99)

LG UltraFine Display Ergo (model 32UN880)

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (model 27GN950)

LG Soundbar (model SN11RG)

LG Styler Black Edition

LG InstaView Door-in-Door with Craft Ice

LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Komp with Power Drive Mop

LG CordZero ThinQ Robotic Mop

24-inch Front-Load Washer with AI DD and DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Dryer

LG PuriCare 4-Wards Water Purifier

LG Inverter Heat-Pump Water Heater

“As a company that passionately believes in the importance of good design, it is always a great honor to receive recognition from Red Dot,” said Noh Chang-ho, senior vice president and head of corporate design at LG Electronics. “LG is deeply committed to its customers’ desire for beautiful products and will continue to pursue innovative design that delivers new value and exceptional user experiences.”