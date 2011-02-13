LG OPTIMUS 3D USHERS IN A NEW ERA FOR SMARTPHONES

Superb Performance with Unique “Tri-Dual” Configuration

The LG Optimus 3D is a showcase of superior speed and power made possible with LG’s unique “tri-dual” configuration — dual-core, dual-channel and dual-memory. This configuration enables users to enjoy significantly improved performance and run-time compared to smartphones offering 1GHz dual-core processors.

Unlike other single-channel, single-memory dual-core smartphones, the LG Optimus 3D offers significant performance benefits as a result of the simultaneous — and thus faster — transfer of data between the dual-core and dual-memory. Users can browse web pages, multitask between programs, play games at a higher frame rate and enjoy movies more smoothly and longer than ever before.

“Backed by a combination of superb performance and full 3D, we’re excited about the prospects of the LG Optimus 3D taking the smartphone experience to a much higher level,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Mobile Communications Company. “We’ve incorporated every feature for the power user and we think they’ll be pleased with what they see.”