LG OPTIMUS G PRO ARRIVES IN ASIA

SEOUL, May 30, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) is demonstrating its commitment to the premium smartphone market in Asia with the introduction of its flagship smartphone, Optimus G Pro, in the rest of the region. Originally introduced in its home market of Korea earlier this year, the 5.5-inch display Android device is being rolled-out in the rest of the region starting on May 30. The smartphone will debut in Hong Kong in June followed by other Asian markets including Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Philippine, Vietnam and Malaysia throughout the month.

“LG’s Optimus G Pro sets a new benchmark in the over 5-inch display smartphone category which is catching on with consumers everywhere who aren’t interested in owning both a phone and a tablet,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Asian customers are leading many of today’s technology trends and we’re confident Optimus G Pro will find a large following in this region.”

The Optimus G Pro is equipped with the swift Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor, which features a 1.7GHz Quad-Core CPU and Adreno 320 GPU. Combined with other industry-leading features such as a long-lasting 3,140mAh battery and 2GB RAM, LG’s Optimus G Pro is one of the most advanced smartphones currently on the market today. With its expansive 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD IPS display delivering a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels at 400ppi, the Optimus G Pro provides razor sharp images and wide viewing angles as well as a comfortable in-hand experience and great “pocketability.”

Backed by powerful hardware features, the Optimus G Pro also comes packed with differentiated UX features, such as:

• Dual Camera and Dual Recording : The Dual Camera and Dual Recording functions allow users to capture pictures or videos with both the front and rear cameras simultaneously for a unique picture-in-picture experience;

The VR Panorama allows shots of entire horizontal and vertical environments for a full 360°view;

The Pause and Resume Recording feature allows for the recording of short snippets of video which can then be viewed as one continuous file.

Smart Video: Smart Video recognizes the position of the viewer's eyes and automatically plays or stops the video without any manual input from the user.

Key Specifications:

• Operating System: Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2

• Processor: 1.7GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 600 Processor

Snapdragon™ 600 Processor • Display: 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels / 400ppi)

• Memory: 16GB / microSD (up to 64GB)

• RAM: 2GB DDR

• Camera: Rear 13.0MP / Front 2.1MP

• Battery: 3,140mAh (removable)

• Size: 150.2 x 76.1 x 9.4mm

• Colors: Indigo Black, Lunar White

