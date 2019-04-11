LG PARTNERS WITH SWISSCOM TO BRING 5G TO EUROPE

SEOUL, Apr. 11, 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) and Swisscom announced the imminent arrival of commercial 5G services in Europe with a collaboration that would see the LG V50ThinQ 5G smartphone and accompanying LG Dual Screen in Swisscom retail stores in the weeks to come. The partnership with Swisscom is just the beginning for LG as it engages other European carriers with plans to launch 5G service in 2019.

The LG V50ThinQ 5G is powered by the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform and Snapdragon X50 5G modem. And because 5G requires more energy than LTE, LG’s first 5G handset is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery which is 20 percent larger than the battery found in the LG V40ThinQ. And to handle the extra workload and keep the V50ThinQ 5G running cool, the heat-dissipating Vapor Chamber system in the new V series smartphone is nearly three times larger than the cooling system found in its predecessor.

With 5G’s promise to deliver more content in less time, Swisscom customers will be able to add LG’s Dual Screen to the V50 for even more 5G fun. Once attached, the Dual Screen opens up like a folder to reveal a 6.2-inch OLED display, expanding the possibilities of fast 5G technology such as live streaming music concerts and sporting events. Turned horizontally, the LG V50ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen turns into a fully functional gaming device, with the Dual Screen taking the place of a dedicated control pad. Multitasking takes on a whole new level of convenience with two displays: enjoy a movie on one screen while searching IMDB on the other without minimizing the active window. Most importantly, the Dual Screen can be quickly detached to save battery and weight when on the go.

“LG is very focused on expanding its leadership in 5G by introducing leading-edge devices and forging customer-oriented collaborations with carrier partners such as Swisscom,” said Morris Lee, senior vice president and business unit leader at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Strong collaborations will be required to accelerate 5G commercialization in Europe and LG is eager to be a key player once 5G service becomes widely available in the region.”

“As the number one ICT provider in Switzerland, Swisscom is committed to offering customers the best experience and shaping the future,” said Dirk Wierzbitzki, head of products and marketing and member of the executive board of Swisscom. “LG is a key player to make 5G become a reality and thus inspire Swiss consumers with the next generation connectivity in a networked world.”