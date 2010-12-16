Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PROMOTES HEAD OF AIR CONDITIONING & ENERGY SOLUTION COMPANY TO PRESIDENT

Corporate 17/12/2010

39 Executive Promotions Position LG for Faster, Stronger Growth

 

 

SEOUL, Dec. 17, 2010 -– The Board of Directors of LG Electronics (LG) today announced the promotion of Hwan-yong Nho, currently executive vice president (EVP) and head of LG’s Air Conditioning & Energy Solution (AE) Company, to the position of president. In addition to Mr. Nho, thirty-eight other executive promotions were announced by the company.

Mr. Nho, 54, has greatly contributed to LG’s global success during his thirty years at LG. Mr. Nho is credited with being a key factor in LG’s top ranking globally in air conditioner sales for eight consecutive years. More recently, he was behind the drive to create a foundation for greater future growth by focusing on solar energy, LED lighting and building management systems.

In addition to Mr. Nho’s promotion, nine other LG executives were named senior vice presidents and twenty-nine more were made new vice presidents, among them Eric Agius, head of LG Canada, for his success in growing the business in that country.

# # #

#2010
