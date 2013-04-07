LG PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON SMART HOME APPLIANCES AT 2013 LG INNOFEST

SEOUL, Apr. 8, 2013 — The 2013 LG Innovative Festival (Innofest), held in Cancun, Mexico from April 4 to 6, provided an opportunity for LG’s business partners and other stakeholders from across South and Central America to see and experience a range of impressive products designed to deliver savings, convenience, performance and better health. With approximately 300 participants, the event highlighted LG’s efforts to strengthen its global position and become the number one home appliance brand by 2015.

Major products featured in the lineup included LG’s Door-in-Door refrigerator, 6 Motion Direct Drive washing machine, Charcoal Lighting Heater oven and HOM-BOT SQUARE robotic vacuum cleaner. All of these products reflect LG’s commitment to developing premium products and technologies that will set global trends as well as cater to local market needs. In order to carry out this commitment in South and Central America, LG plans to invest heavily in regional R&D and implement a localization strategy where regional specialists will be used to gain deeper insights into the needs of local consumers.

“LG’s home appliances are designed with a host of unique, smart and innovative technologies and we are very excited about the extent to which these appliances can improve the lives of consumers across the region,” said Se-woo Park, President of the South and Central America Region, LG Electronics. “These products offer larger capacities and greater energy efficiency, and they also boast sleek, convenient designs. With this in mind, we are confident that LG can be the number one home appliance brand by 2015.”

Furthermore, LG intends to develop its production facilities in South and Central America so that LG products can be manufactured from start to finish in the same region. In particular, the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Monterrey will make the facility the core center of LG’s regional production sites. In addition, the Monterrey facility will exemplify the company’s manufacturing flexibility, producing LG’s top selling washing machines as well as customized products tailored to local needs.

The ultra convenient Door-in-Door feature found in LG refrigerators provides fast access to a fresh storage area located within the refrigerator’s right door. The user-friendly compartment can be opened with the simple push of a button, giving consumers quick and easy access to their favorite snacks while helping to prevent cold air loss. The Door-in-Door also helps to keep food fresher, and it further benefits the user by freeing up room elsewhere in the fridge.

Other insightful refrigerator technologies that cater to Latin American consumers include the Slim Door MountedIce Maker and Hygiene Fresh. While the Slim Door Mounted Ice Maker improves space efficiency by helping free up additional storage space in the refrigerator door, LG’s unique Hygiene Fresh air filtration system ensures food stays fresher for longer. By removing 99.9 percent of airborne bacteria and odor from the fridge while simultaneously introducing purified air through special fresh air flow channels, the Hygiene Fresh system is ideal for customers in hot, humid climates.

The 6 Motion Direct Drive equipped washing machines offer consumers better washing performance and enhanced fabric care. By using a combination of different motor movements to deliver customized washing for various types of clothes, the 6 Motion Direct Drive enables fewer wrinkles and less damage to fabrics. LG’s front-loading washing machine (washer/dryer) also incorporates TurboWash™ technology, which saves up to 20 minutes of washing time even with larger loads.

The HOM-BOT SQUARE revolutionizes vacuuming with new levels of efficiency and convenience. It comes equipped with the innovative Corner Master, a feature set that includes the product’s square design, longer brushes and improved sensors, leaving dust few places to hide.

The Charcoal Lighting Heater™ equipped lightwave oven uses a charcoal filament to maintain a natural flow of heat. LG’s unique heater penetrates deeply into the user’s culinary creations, delivering the crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside results that make mouths water. It also works to reduce unnecessary salt and fat content in meals, while sealing in healthy vitamins and nutrients.

# # #