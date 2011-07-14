LG RAISES THE ANTE WITH TWO NEW GINGERBREAD SMARTPHONES

Seoul, July 15, 2011 -– LG Electronics (LG) today introduced two additions to the LG Optimus Series of smartphones — the LG Optimus Pro (LG-C660) and the LG Optimus Net (LG-P690) running on the latest Android 2.3 platform. Known as “Gingerbread,” version 2.3 of Google’s Android mobile operating system offers enhanced multimedia support, enhanced power management and better gaming support.

“Today’s customers want genuine choice, phones with a different mix of features and technology for different segments of the market,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “And that’s precisely what we’ve done with Optimus Pro and Optimus Net, two completely new devices which enhance LG’s reputation as the company with an Android smartphone suitable for everyone.”

LG OPTIMUS PRO — Simple Social Networking with Both QWERTY and Touch

The first LG Optimus smartphone with a portrait bar QWERTY keyboard, the LG Optimus Pro offers the best of both a physical keyboard and touch display. The 2.8-inch display provides quick navigation while the QWERTY keyboard is ergonomically designed for fast and accurate typing. Dedicated hotkeys for email and scheduler enable instant access for enhanced speed and convenience. Optimus Pro will be available in white, titan, as well as black.

LG OPTIMUS NET — The Next Generation of Social Communication

Featuring LG Social+™, the Optimus Net combines the most popular social networking portals in one convenient widget right on the homescreen. With a single click, users can multitask between updating their status on Facebook and Twitter while reading their friends’ social media feeds on the same screen. The integrated social widget provides one-click photo sharing with multiple social media accounts from the home screen. In addition, the 3.2 HVGA (320 x 480) display delivers clearer, sharper viewing of multimedia content while the LG SmartShare™ function allows easy sharing of content with other DLNA-friendly devices.

Specifications for the Optimus Net will vary market by market. Depending on the carrier, some of the phones in Europe will be Near Field Communication (NFC) capable for mobile payments. The North American version will include a QWERTY keyboard and in Brazil, China, Asia and the CIS region, the Optimus Net will be dual SIMcompatible. The phone will be available in white, as well as black.

Both the Optimus Pro and Optimus Net boast the largest 1500mAh battery in their class and an 800 MHz CPU, ensuring longer, better performance.

The two smartphones will be available starting this summer, rolling out in 30 markets beginning in Europe.

# # #