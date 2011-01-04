Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG RAISES THE BAR ON WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY WITH THE FIRST EVER DEMO OF WI-FI DIRECT ON A SMARTPHONE

Corporate 05/01/2011

Wi-Fi Direct Phones Will Offer Fast Connectivity Even Outside of Wi-Fi Hotspots

 

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 -– LG Electronics (LG) will be setting new standards in wireless connectivity today as it showcases the first ever mobile demonstration of Wi-Fi Direct™ at the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Offering hot spot-free Wi-Fi connectivity, Wi-Fi Direct creates a new standard for on-the-go smartphone devices by connecting mobile devices directly and allowing users to share content and applications with just the touch of a button.

Demonstrating Wi-Fi Direct for the first time on a mobile device with the LG Optimus Black, CES attendees will get a sneak peak at how quick and easy it is to share content, videos and applications to Wi-Fi enabled smartphones without tethering to traditional Wi-Fi hotspots. Throughout the demonstration, visitors will also be able to experience LG’s integration of DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) as handset content is seamlessly projected onto TV and PC screens located throughout the LG booth.

 

“Mobile content and applications are becoming increasingly diverse and people want to be able to share and enjoy them together without all the hassles of slow connections and running times,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “By providing users with this advanced technology, LG is enhancing the user experience and helping people connect to one another through the content and features that mean the most.”

 

Wi-Fi Direct also delivers helpful benefits to consumers who use their smartphone as a camera, appointment book, gaming device or music player. With its outstanding connectivity, Wi-Fi Direct makes it easier than ever to transfer pictures to printers, sync data between phones and PCs and enjoy interactive mobile games with friends, all without the need for wires or Wi-Fi hotspots.

 

For more information and product images, please visit LG’s online press kit at www.lgnewsroom.com/CES2011.

#2011
