LG RAY DELIVERS LARGE HD DISPLAY AND BEST-IN-CLASS CAMERAS FOR 3G MARKETS

SEOUL, Nov. 25, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) will begin rollout of LG Ray1 to key global 3G markets, starting with the CIS region this week followed by Latin America. LG Ray features a stunning metallic design and comes loaded with best-in-class features such as an expansive 5.5-inch HD display and an 8MP front camera, features unavailable in competing devices.

With its impressively large display powered by a 1.4GHz Octa-Core processor, LG Ray enables users to enjoy multimedia content seamlessly. Thanks to LG’s superior optical technology, this device captures impressive images with its 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera unmatched by other smartphones in its category. Gesture Shot, LG’s exclusive UX inherited from its G Series, delivers an easier way to take selfies and LG Ray also features a removable battery with a capacity of 3,000mAh for longer usage time between charges.

“Customers in 3G markets continue to be a priority for LG so we will continue to develop new products with these consumers in mind,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “No matter the country or the device, every LG customers will receive a unique user experience with a balance of design, performance and value.”

Details such as price and availability will be announced locally at the time of launch.

Key Specifications2:

Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720, 267ppi)

Chipset: 1.4GHz Octa-Core Processor

Camera: Rear 13MP / Front 8MP

Memory: 1GB RAM / 16GB eMMC / MicroSD

Battery: 3,000mAh

Operating System: Android 1 Lollipop

Size: 5 x 76.4 x 9.3mm

Weight: 158g

Network: HSPA+ 21Mbps (3G)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.0 / USB 2.0

Colors 3 : Silver / Gold / Titan Black

: Silver / Gold / Titan Black Other: Single SIM / Dual SIM

# # #

¹ LG Zone in Latin America.

² Specifications may vary depending on the market.

3 Gold and Titan Black to be available in January 2016.