LG Recognized Again for Excellence in Design, Earning Numerous Accolades at Red Dot Awards

SEOUL, April 4, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) announces it has received a total of 28 awards at this year’s Red Dot Award. Among the multiple accolades are two Best of the Best accolades for LG CLOi ServeBot and Signature Kitchen Suite Transitional Series wall ovens.

Recognized with a Best of the Best honor, LG CLOi ServeBot incorporates innovative technology in a sleek design with stability in mind. For increased convenience and versatility, the autonomous serving robot features a three-tier shelves that can be adjusted or detached to suit the situation and can even hold up to 40 kilograms, making it easy to move heavy loads.

Offering enhanced driving performance with six wheels and independent suspension, the CLOi ServeBot can even move stably on unsteady floors. Equipped with a 3D camera and a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor, CLOi ServeBot can recognize environments and communicate with other CLOi ServeBot to coordinate movements without access points, enabling the stable operation of more than ten robots in the same space simultaneously. Featuring outstanding technology, CLOi ServeBot was awarded the Innovation Award at CES 2024.

Also awarded the Best of the Best, the Signature Kitchen Suite Transitional Series wall ovens were recognized for its modern and minimal design with an elegant, velvety matte finish that elevates the kitchen environment. Delivering a chic, minimalist appearance, Transitional Series ovens are equipped with slimmer handles than those found on Professional Series models.

Equipped with Gourmet AI™ technology and a built-in high-definition camera, the ovens can identify ingredients and automatically suggest optimal recipes on the display. Through the LG ThinQ™ app, users can monitor what they’re cooking in real time and even capture time-lapse videos and photos.

LG StanbyME Go, a portable 27-inch screen built into a case, was recognized as both an Innovative Product and Winner at this year’s Red Dot Awards. Complete with an integrated Dolby Atmos sound system, HDMI connectivity and webOS, StanbyME Go is the complete anywhere-you-want entertainment experience. LG StanbyME Go is the ideal mobile entertainment screen with its 40W speakers and articulating arm can position the screen in three different ways. Protected by its military-grade case, users can enjoy their content in and outside the home, take it tailgating, camping and anywhere their travels take them.

Other innovations recognized for outstanding design include LG’s latest TV, laptop, monitor, speaker, air conditioners, washing machines and dryers, Styler, all-in-one system ironing, dehumidifier and HydroTower, a combination of air purifier and humidifier.

The Red Dot Award is one of the most respected competitions for product design, communication design and design concepts in the world.

“LG will continue to provide a warm and innovative customer experience with a design tailored to users’ lifestyles along with the company’s unique smart life solutions,” said Hwang Sung-gul, head of LG Electronics’ Corporate Design Center.

# # #