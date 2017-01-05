We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR FOURTH-QUARTER 2016
SEOUL, Jan. 6, 2017 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2016.
Tentative consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 is KRW 14.78 trillion and operating loss is KRW 35.3 billion. Revenues are expected to be 11.8 percent higher than the previous quarter.
(Unit: KRW bn)
|2016 4Q
|2016 3Q
|QoQ (%)
|2015 4Q
|YoY (%)
|SALES
|14,781.9
|13,224.3
|11.8
|14,560.1
|1.5
|OPERATING PROFIT
|△35.3
|283.2
|349.0
These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS. This tentative earnings is provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit and details regarding each division which will be announced officially later this month.
