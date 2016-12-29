Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ROBOTS TO TAKE CENTER STAGE AT CES 2017

Corporate 30/12/2016

LG to Showcase AI Technologies for Home, Outdoor and Public Spaces

SEOUL, Dec. 30, 2016 — Next week in Las Vegas, LG Electronics (LG) will preview advanced robot technologies to showcase LG innovations in artificial intelligence, expected to be a major theme of CES® 2017.

 

By leveraging powerful analytical processing power, LG’s robotic lineup will be able to navigate complex environments and decipher the most efficient and effective path to accomplish tasks, making people’s lives easier at every touch-point.

 

Innovating beyond LG technologies already found in the LG HOM-BOT automated vacuum cleaner, LG’s first non-cleaning robots are equipped with AI technologies enabling them to be employed in the home, in tandem with other smart appliances, outdoors, as well as in public spaces:

 

  • LG’s “Hub Robot” designed for home use will double as a smart home gateway and a personal assistant for consumers.
  • Another robot previewed at CES 2017 will demonstrate new capabilities for tending to one’s yard and garden.
  • LG’s robot lineup will also include models designed for commercial use in public spaces such as airports and hotels to help improve the traveler’s experience.

 

LG’s new robot collection will be unveiled at LG’s CES press conference on January 4 at 8:00AM PST at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and on display at LG’s booth (Central Hall #11100) in the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 5-8.

 

# # #

 

#2016
