LG SHOWCASES VERSATILE HANDSETS AND ACCESSORIES AT INTERNATIONAL CES 2011

LG Lineup Reflects Latest Offerings in Mobile Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 — LG Mobile Phones, a leading worldwide provider of advanced wireless handsets and accessories, is showcasing the latest in mobile innovations at the 2011 International CES® (Booth #8205, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). Offering a wide variety of devices, LG delivers a well rounded lineup of handsets and accessories that create a breadth of choice unlike any before. From the must-have, entry-level LG Optimus series of smartphones to the convenience and versatility of the LG HBM-810 Bluetooth® headset, LG has the handsets and accessories that work with every consumer’s busy life.

Continuing its role as an industry leader in mobile technology, LG highlights a versatile lineup which includes its first 4G Long Term Evolution™ (LTE) accessories capable of speeds never before seen in the wireless industry, its first Windows® Phone 7 handset, innovative Bluetooth headsets featuring solar charging and stereo sound, and newly designed QWERTY keyboard and touchscreen phones packed with more features than ever before.

“In an ever changing wireless industry, it is vital that we continue to listen to the voice of our consumers and develop devices that meet their growing needs,” said Tim O’Brien, vice president of marketing. “LG is dedicated to providing users with products that embody the latest in innovation and consumer benefits with our 2011 lineup and exciting new technologies.”

Featured LG Handsets at CES 2011 Include: