LG SHOWCASES VERSATILE HANDSETS AND ACCESSORIES AT INTERNATIONAL CES 2011
LG Lineup Reflects Latest Offerings in Mobile Technology
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 — LG Mobile Phones, a leading worldwide provider of advanced wireless handsets and accessories, is showcasing the latest in mobile innovations at the 2011 International CES® (Booth #8205, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). Offering a wide variety of devices, LG delivers a well rounded lineup of handsets and accessories that create a breadth of choice unlike any before. From the must-have, entry-level LG Optimus series of smartphones to the convenience and versatility of the LG HBM-810 Bluetooth® headset, LG has the handsets and accessories that work with every consumer’s busy life.
Continuing its role as an industry leader in mobile technology, LG highlights a versatile lineup which includes its first 4G Long Term Evolution™ (LTE) accessories capable of speeds never before seen in the wireless industry, its first Windows® Phone 7 handset, innovative Bluetooth headsets featuring solar charging and stereo sound, and newly designed QWERTY keyboard and touchscreen phones packed with more features than ever before.
“In an ever changing wireless industry, it is vital that we continue to listen to the voice of our consumers and develop devices that meet their growing needs,” said Tim O’Brien, vice president of marketing. “LG is dedicated to providing users with products that embody the latest in innovation and consumer benefits with our 2011 lineup and exciting new technologies.”
Featured LG Handsets at CES 2011 Include:
LG Quantum
LG Quantum offers the speed and tools to manage everyday activities without slowing down. With a superfast 1GHz processor, LG Quantum’s 5.0 megapixel, auto-focus camera with flash, 720p HD video recorder and unique “Play To” technology, create a one-of-a-kind media experience by allowing users to stream media content directly to DLNA-DMR equipped entertainment devices. In addition, LG Quantum is Wi-Fi capable and equipped with ActiveSync to seamlessly synchronize email, work and personal contact information, and calendar. LG Quantum also features Zune®, Xbox LIVE® gaming, Microsoft Office® Mobile 2010, and Bluetooth® stereo.
LG Vortex
The LG Vortex empowers first-time smartphone users to join and explore the growing Android world with 3G connectivity over the nation’s largest and most reliable wireless 3G network. With its sleek design, LG Vortex gives consumers easy-to-use access to a variety of applications that make life simple and keep customers at the center of their social universe. The LG Vortex features a 3.2” touchscreen with tactile feedback for fast and accurate touch vibration response, Wi-Fi Connectivity, 3G Mobile Hotspot capable, seven customizable home screens, 3.2-megapixel autofocus camera and camcorder with flash and much more.
LG Optimus T
LG Optimus T with Google was created specifically for consumers who have yet to make the transition to the world of smartphones and who are looking for an easy-to-use and affordable option. It provides first-time smartphone users with all the tools they need to stay organized in one sleek and stylishly designed handset. Featuring Voice Actions for Android, users can control their smartphone through voice commands, including sending a text message/email, listening to music, calling contacts, searching Google, getting directions or going to a website. LG Optimus T also delivers easy access to Android Market™ with thousands of downloadable apps and widgets from around the world and access to social networking websites, such as Twitter®, Facebook® and MySpace™.
LG Optimus S
LG Optimus S from Sprint™ comes with the capability of accessing Sprint ID, a new user-friendly way of personalizing Android devices. The LG Optimus S will also be the only Sprint ID phone to launch with Android 2.2 offering users hotspot functionality. Sprint ID allows LG Optimus S users to quickly download ID packs that deliver a predefined experience, including applications, widgets, ringtones and wallpapers, all at once. Packs are designed to meet customers’ interests; for instance, whether they are a sports fan, fitness fanatic or auto enthusiast. The packs could be brand-specific; allowing users to easily switch between English or Spanish; and can be specifically tailored to the customers’ business or line of work. The marketplace of Sprint ID experiences is growing and customers can have one or up to five on their device.
LG Optimus U
Today’s smartphones are no longer just for business professionals, they’re for everyone. First-time smartphone users are looking for quick, uncomplicated access to things that make their lives easier. They want simpler, more meaningful ways to connect with family, friends and social communities that keep them on the go and in the know. Merge into the fast lane with LG Optimus U. Get all the time-saving goodies of the Android™ 2.2 -– speed, simplicity and lots of preloaded Google™ apps. Try your finger at uber-texting with superfast Swype® gestures on the generous 3.2” touchscreen. Or just frame your 3.2 MP snapshots in full detail. You can turn Optimus U into a Wi-Fi™ hotspot too, so friends can join you on the net. And, if you want to add your own touch, try five or seven customizable home screens.
LG Optimus M
LG Optimus M is a sleek Android device with a vibrant 3.2 inch touchscreen that allows consumers to do more with quick access to today’s expanding number of applications. With the LG Optimus M, MetroPCS© introduces its consumers to the growing Android Market™ by helping them stay connected and entertained while on-the-go. With multi-app screens and the Android 2.2 operating system (“Froyo”), LG Optimus M provides instant access to more than 100,000 of the latest applications to fit anyone’s lifestyle.
LG Neon II
LG Neon II places you right in the center of your social circle. With a touchscreen for dialing and high-speed connectivity, get instant access to family and friends while on the go. Check out your favorite social networking sites and receive news updates via the all-in-one AT&T™ Social Net. Then, quickly compose text messages using the slide-out full QWERTY keyboard and easily view them on the large, clear screen. Groove to your favorite MP3 tunes with LG Neon II’s rockin’ music player. Feel like showing off your new moves? Use the built-in camcorder to shoot a video. Distribute the live footage with Video Share or save it on a microSD™ memory card (sold separately) for viewing later.
LG Octane
Keeping customers up to date with their social networks has never been more convenient than with the LG Octane’s iconic form factor, QWERTY keyboard and seamless integration of Facebook, MySpace and Twitter via Social Beat. The LG Octane also features V CAST Music with Rhapsody®, voice commands, New Mobile E-Mail client 4.0, 3.2-megapixel autofocus camera and camcorder with flash, Visual Voice Mail, HTML Web Browser and much more.
LG Cosmos Touch
The second generation of the LG Cosmos, LG Cosmos Touch offers customers a stylish device with a 2.8” WQVGA touchscreen and slide-out 4-line QWERTY keyboard. The LG Cosmos Touch also features three home screens with seven customizable shortcuts or widgets, voice commands, mobile IM, mobile web email and much more.
Featured LG Accessories at CES 2011 Include:
LG HBM-810
The LG HBM-810 is the ultimate road warrior’s headset. Featuring a speakerphone cradle, users can enjoy the ease and privacy of calls via loudspeaker in their own car and when it comes time to hope on the bus or train, the HBM-810 snaps off to become a sleek headset ready for private calls. The HBM-810 features up to five hours of talk time and 150 hours of standby time to keep you connected at all times, and when it finally does need to be charged, the cradle does so via solar power, keeping you on the move even when without a power outlet. The HBM-810 also features the convenience of auto reconnect, voice dialing with supported mobile phones, Name Alert caller ID, A2DP music play and requires less than two hours to fully charge to keep you in the game while on the road.
LG Wireless Charging Pad
The LG Wireless Charging Pad allows users to easily and efficiently charge their handsets without the hassle of wires or external connections. Providing industry leading wireless charging, the LG Wireless Charging Pad can fully charge a standard smartphone in approximately two hours. For easy and intuitive use, the LG Wireless Charging pad features audible and tactile feedback when a phone is placed on the pad as well as multi-colored LED lights to indicate charging status.
LG HBS-700
The latest in LG stereo Bluetooth headset devices, the LG HBS-700 is a wireless Bluetooth headset that features a new and unique design that is both lightweight and comfortable. Intuitive talk and music controls allow users to answer calls, skip songs and take control of all their features with a press of a button. A unit integrated battery status check allows users to keep their headsets fully charged and ready for the road. With the LG HBS-700, you can stay better connected to your connected device.
LG VL600
Ideal for business professionals on-the-go, the LG VL600 LTE USB modem features high-speed 4G internet connectivity, a lightweight design with flip USB cover and sleek outer finish that makes traveling a streamlined, enjoyable experience. Verizon Wireless’™ 4G LTE will launch in 38 major metropolitan areas, covering more than one-third of all Americans –- 110 million people and in more than 60 commercial airports. Staying connected with the LG VL600 is not just a business tool, it’s a business revolution.
LG Adrenaline
The latest in LG LTE capable devices, AT&T USBConnect Adrenaline from LG is a wireless network adapter that connects laptops and computers to AT&T’s EDGE, HSPA and upcoming LTE Networks. Available on blazing fast 3G and 4G networks, Adrenaline delivers easy-to-use plug and play functionally and multiple OS support to keep users connected while on-the-go. With a sleek casing and smooth streamlined finish, Adrenaline is equipped with an internal antenna that keeps the device slim and ideal for conducting business or staying in touch with friends and family wherever you are.
For more information and product images, please visit LG’s online press kit at www.lgnewsroom.com/CES2011.