LG SIGNATURE W7 OLED TV WINS CES 2017 BEST OF INNOVATIONS AWARD

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2017 ― The groundbreaking paper-thin “wallpaper” LG SIGNATURE W7 77-inch class OLED TV has been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA™) with the “Best of Innovations” Award in the highly competitive Video Displays category.

This marks the second consecutive year that an LG SIGNATURE OLED TV earned top industry honors in video displays with the CES Best of Innovations Award and the fifth consecutive year that LG OLED TVs and flagship smartphones have received CES Innovation Awards, the official industry recognition for the most innovative products introduced at CES.

LG Electronics innovations in technology and design showcased this week at CES received 21 CES 2017 Innovation Awards across 10 categories:

VIDEO DISPLAYS

77-INCH LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV (77W7)

Sporting a breathtaking wallpaper design, the LG SIGNATURE 77W7 is the ultimate in OLED TV technology with powerful performance and audio capabilities, the 77W7 is the all-in-one package for any modern home.

65-INCH LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV (65G7)

The LG SIGNATURE 65G7 features with premium picture quality, including perfect black and infinite contrast ratio, and cinema-level sound quality thanks to Dolby Atmos compatibility and a built-in speaker stand.

65-INCH LG OLED 4K TV (65E7)

The LG 65E7 features vivid color and perfect black for stunning, true-to-life picture quality even from wide viewing angles. Picture-on-glass design and slim bezels add to the immersive viewing experience.

65-INCH LG OLED 4K TV (65B7)

The LG 65B7 features vivid color and perfect black for stunning, true-to-life picture quality even from wide viewing angles. Users can navigate the UX to change font sizes, zoom in on images or text, or adjust voice guidance speeds.

TECH FOR A BETTER WORLD

With advanced accessibility technologies, the LG 65B7 offers benefits for the visually impaired, with intuitive and customizable features including a simple UX that allows users to optimize font sizes and zoom onscreen images or text.

65-INCH LG 4K ULTRA HD LED TV (65UJ7500)

With advanced accessibility technologies, the LG 65UJ7500 is the perfect TV for the visually impaired. Users can navigate the UX to change font sizes, zoom in on images or text, or adjust voice guidance speeds.

ECO-DESIGN AND SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES

75-INCH LG 4K ULTRA HD LED TV (75UJ6570)

The LG 75UJ6570 offers a large screen and smart TV capabilities with a new pixel structure that reduces power consumption, giving it greater energy efficiency without reducing picture quality.

SMART HOME

LG HOM-BOT Network Water Mop

The LG HOM-BOT is an intelligent robotic vacuum cleaner, combining powerful cleaning performance with advanced smart features a built-in mop for quick, hands-free cleaning of nearly any surface.

HOME APPLIANCES

LG InstaView™ Refrigerator

The LG 4-Door French Door Refrigerator features InstaView™ Door-in-Door® technology, CustomChill™ Drawer and sophisticated, smudge-resistant Black Stainless Steel finish.

LG Door-in-Door®, Dual-View Camera Refrigerator

The LG 4-Door French-Door refrigerator offers double swing freezer doors, a Dual View Camera and Smart functionality, along with superior capacity (30 cu.ft) for better organization and storage.

LG SIGNATURE TWINWash Washer and Dryer Pair

The LG SIGNATURE mega-capacity (5.8 cubic feet) Front Load Washer, 1.0-cubic-foot SideKick™ pedestal mini-washer, and 9.0-cubic-foot mega-capacity TurboSteam Dryer offer the essence of design and performance.

LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher

The LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher features revolutionary new QuadWash™ technology for superior performance with time-efficient washing and gentle care, all in a stunningly elegant design.

LG PuriCare 360 Air Purifier

The LG PuriCare 360 has an attractive design coupled with great circulation and air flow to help purify large rooms faster than ever before.

WIRELESS HANDSETS & ACCESSORIES

LG V20 SMARTPHONE

The LG V20 is the next iteration of LG’s premium V Series. Catering to today’s video and social enthusiast, LG V20 captures high-quality video content with Steady Record 2.0, a sweeping wide angle lens and a Quad DAC for superb audio playback.

LG G5 SMARTPHONE

The LG G5 is LG’s first ever modular smartphone. With a sleek, metal uni-body design featuring a Slide-out Battery that gives a unique mobile experience. Complete with LG Friends, collection of companion devices, the LG G5 can be transformed into a digital camera, a VR viewer and a mobile content studio.

HEADPHONES

LG TONE Active+

The LG TONE Active+ headset comes with built-in external stereo speakers that amps up the bass in your playlist. This sleek Bluetooth® headset is designed to stay put during your workout to ensure you don’t miss a beat.

COMPUTERS & PERIPHERALS

LG 31.5-inch 4-side Borderless 4K ULTRA HD HDR Monitor

The LG 32UD99 is the first 31.5-inch 4-side borderless 4K UHD-HDR monitor that supports consumer grade HDR for PCs with superior brightness and lifelike color.

LG gram 14 laptop (14Z970)

The new, Ultra-Slim LG gram 14 is the lightest 14-inch laptop in the world. Its unparalleled lightness combined with long-lasting battery makes this laptop supremely portable.

HOME AUDIO/VIDEO COMPONENTS & ACCESSORIES

LG 2,000 Lumen FHD Laser Projector with Smart TV

LG’s HF80JA is a laser projector featuring the webOS 3.0 smart TV platform, brightness of 2,000 ANSI Lumen and Bluetooth audio out.

PORTABLE MEDIA PLAYERS & ACCESSORIES

LG Multi-Functional Bluetooth Speaker (PJ9)

The PJ9 is a Multi-Functional Bluetooth Speaker that produces powerful 360-degree sound, floats in mid-air, charges wirelessly and is customizable by swapping out modules for radio listening as well.

# # #