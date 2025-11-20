LG Signs Wi-Fi Standard Essential Patent License Agreement With Amazon

SEOUL, Nov. 20, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has signed a patent license agreement with Amazon, granting the use of LG’s Wi-Fi Standard Essential Patents (SEPs).

Under this agreement, Amazon obtains a license to use LG’s Wi-Fi SEPs in products utilizing Wi-Fi connectivity, including Amazon’s Echo devices, Fire TV Sticks and Fire Tablets.

LG is currently engaged in Wi-Fi SEP licensing discussions with several global companies that employ Wi-Fi standard technologies. The agreement with Amazon further underscores LG’s technological leadership and credibility in the global Wi-Fi standards domain.

SEPs refer to core patents that must be practiced when implementing an international technical standard – meaning any product using that standard inevitably relies on the patented technology. Once a technology is adopted as an international standard by global standardization organizations, companies around the world incorporate it into their products. Recognition as an SEP signifies both the contribution to advancing the entire industry and its technological value.

LG holds one of the world’s strongest patent portfolios in key standard technology fields, including mobile communications, Wi-Fi, broadcasting and codecs. As of the first half of this year, LG owned 97,880 registered patents globally, about half of which are standard-related patents.* The company’s innovative patented technologies, applied across flagship products such as OLED TVs, washing machines and refrigerators, continue to reinforce its global competitiveness.

Looking ahead, LG aims to further strengthen its patent leadership in emerging technology areas such as 6G mobile communications, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. In its vehicle solutions business, LG has also been recognized for leadership in augmented reality (AR) technologies, earning top honors for its pioneering AR navigation patent.

Since 2022, LG has formally included the licensing of patents and other intellectual property rights in its corporate charter – accelerating efforts to build sustainable value through IP-driven innovation.

“This agreement reaffirms LG’s global leadership in Wi-Fi standard technologies,” said Cho Hwi-jae, head of LG’s Intellectual Property Center. “We will continue to drive innovation worldwide by building on our industry-leading patent competitiveness.”

* According to LG Electronics’ 2025 semiannual report, the company holds 26,762 domestic patents and 71,118 overseas patents. (Source: LG Electronics Investor Relations – Disclosure List).