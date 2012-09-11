Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG SMARTPHONE DESIGNER: “LG CHOCOLATE, PRADA DNA LIVES ON IN OPTIMUS G”

Corporate 12/09/2012

“Our top priority was to carry over LG’s unique design DNA and heritage to Optimus G,” says the phone’s Chief Designer Sera Park. “Optimus G has many of the elements that we incorporated in the past in phones such as Chocolate, Prada and L-Series. For example, the front face of Optimus G is completely black with lines that are nearly invisible when the phone is off, an effect similar to the original LG Prada.”

 

The Crystal Reflection finish used for the first time on the back of LG’s new Optimus G smartphone was developed and patented over a period of 15 months. Crystal Reflection gives the Optimus G’s back cover the ability to display different patterns depending on the viewing angle and lighting. The intricate polarized 3D pattern, which sparkles just under the surface, looks almost jewel-like. Laser cutting adds to the clean finish, as do the metallic highlights.

 

To view the full interview, please visit the LG Mobile Global Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lgmobile.

LG SMARTPHONE DESIGNER: “LG CHOCOLATE, PRADA DNA LIVES ON IN OPTIMUS G”
LG SMARTPHONE DESIGNER: “LG CHOCOLATE, PRADA DNA LIVES ON IN OPTIMUS G”

 

# # #

 

#2012
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More