LG Suspends Shipments to Russia
Corporate 19/03/2022
SEOUL, Mar. 19, 2022
LG Electronics is suspending all shipments to Russia and will continue to keep a close watch on the situation as it unfolds.
We are deeply concerned for the health and safety of all people, and LG remains committed to supporting humanitarian relief efforts.