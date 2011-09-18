LG TAPPED TO INTRODUCE CAPCOM’S STREET FIGHTER IV ON UPCOMING HD SMARTPHONES

SEOUL, Sep. 19, 2011 -– LG Electronics (LG) announced today that it has entered into an exclusive deal with CAPCOM, Japan’s legendary game developer known for creating multi-million selling franchises. The agreement gives LG exclusive rights to Street Fighter IV on its first HD Android smartphone for three months after its launch.

The Street Fighter series, which debuted in 1987, is found on millions of game consoles and in arcades all over the word but has never before been offered on the Android platform. Street Fighter IV will make its Android smartphone debut on LG’s global apps site (www.lgworld.com) in the fourth quarter.

“We are honored to be able to bring one of the most popular fighting games of all time into the Android ecosystem,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “As we prepare our first HD smartphone for launch, it was important for us to be able to offer HD content that would really demonstrate this phone’s benefits. The HD version of Street Fighter certainly fills this objective. We are also confident that LG’s soon-to-be-unveiled HD display technology will give Street Fighter fans a whole new reason to play the game again.”

“We very much look forward to expanding the legacy of Street Fighter to the Android platform through this partnership with LG,” said Yoshinori Ishida, Deputy Head of Consumer Games Business Division and General Manager of Consumer Games Marketing Department at CAPCOM. “We wanted to ensure the Street Fighter concept transitioned seamlessly to Android.”

Since 1987, Street Fighter has attracted a loyal fan base with its entertaining and actionfilled fighting scenes. Nearly 30 million games have been sold to date, making it one of the best-selling video game franchises in history and earning it an entry in Guinness Book of World Records in 2008. Street Fighter has also spawned a live-action film, several animated movies, comic books and even a song.

