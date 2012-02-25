LG TO INTRODUCE LEADING EDGE SMARTPHONES WITH TREND-SETTING FEATURES AT MWC 2012

(from left) LG Optimus L7, LG Optimus Vu:, LG Optimus 4X HD and LG Optimus 3D Max.

BARCELONA, FEB. 26, 2012 -– LG Electronics (LG) will be unveiling its biggest collection of smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2012 in Barcelona, Spain this week. Equipped with LG’s mature LTE technology, the new smartphones will exemplify LG’s new tagline, “LTE, it’s always LG.” Also at the show, LG will further demonstrate its leadership in LTE by demonstrating the world’s first voice-to-video conversion over a 4G LTE network.

The premium smartphones boast new features, such as a large 5.0-inch, 4:3 ratio screen, True HD IPS display and glasses-free 3D technology, all of which are based on LG’s proprietary technologies. The LG’s first Quad-Core smartphone will take portable performance to a whole new level, while LG’s new design identity, L-Style, will be introduced on a number of new, visually appealing devices.

“LG will be taking premium smartphones to a whole new level in 2012 with a combination of powerful performance, unparalleled display quality and sophisticated design,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Our 2012 smartphones and the technologies they offer will establish a number of benchmarks for others to match.”

LG Optimus Vu: — Ideal Combination for Your Viewing Pleasure

Equipped with LG’s LTE and IPS display technology, the Optimus Vu: offers a unique combination of tablet-like viewing with smartphone portability. Running on a powerful 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 32GM internal memory and a large 2,080 mAh battery, the Optimus Vu: is a multimedia fan’s dream device.

Backed by unparalleled speed and performance from LG’s advanced LTE technology, the large 5-inch display with bright 4:3 aspect ratio makes viewing documents, books, websites and multimedia content easier and more comfortable. The 4:3 aspect ratio screen is optimized for easy viewing at a glance and jotting down notes, making the Optimus Vu: not only a great smartphone, but a great productivity tool as well.

LG Optimus 4X HD — LG’s First Quad-Core Processor Smartphone

LG’s next milestone is the Optimus 4X HD, which reinforces the company’s multi-core leadership with a powerful quad-core processor running on the latest version of Android OS, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. It also offers a high definition viewing experience powered by True HD IPS technology .

Equipped with the latest NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor, the LG Optimus 4X HD offers PC-like performance in a smartphone package by efficiently allocating workload to its four cores. The Tegra 3 processor is the world’s only 4-PLUS-1™ quad-core mobile processor designed for high-level multimedia performance that also utilizes a fifth battery-saver core to handle less demanding tasks. When running at full speed, the 12-core graphics processing unit (GPU) in Tegra 3 delivers a visually rich experience and console-quality game playability.

LG Optimus 3D Max — Complete 3D Entertainment Platform

LG Optimus 3D Max is the latest result of LG’s continuous commitment to portable 3D entertainment. With true performance muscle and the latest in mobile technology, Optimus 3D Max not only offers great 3D viewing enjoyment but also “gotta have” 2D features as well.

The Optimus 3D Max provides real viewing enjoyment with LG’s exclusive brightened display. Users can convert Google Earth, Google Maps and other road views to 3D through the enhanced 3D Converter and use the 3D Hot Key to easily toggle between 2D and 3D modes. At MWC 2012, LG will also provide a sneak peek of some upcoming features, such as HD Converter, Range Finder and DSLR Shot.

L-Style — LG’s New Design Strategy for Timeless Value

LG’s relentless effort to strengthen its design leadership has resulted in L-Style, the company’s new design identity for mobile devices. The core essence of L-Style involves a timeless design with finer details that further differentiates LG’s mobile devices from the competition. L-Style’s design philosophy is comprised of five aesthetic elements: Modern Square Style for comfortable grip, Floating Mass Technology for a slimmer look, Seamless Layout for more intuitive key arrangement, Harmonized Design Contrast utilizing metallic accents and Sensuous Slim Shape that naturally draws one’s attention.

At the MWC 2012, LG will unveil three smartphones that embody the initial L-Style concept: LG Optimus L3, LG Optimus L5 and LG Optimus L7.

For more information, please visit the LG stand (8B178) in Hall 8, Fira de Barcelona or visit the online newsroom at www.LGnewsroom.com/MWC2012.

LG Electronics (LG) unveils its new smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2012 – (from left) LG Optimus L7, LG Optimus Vu:, LG Optimus 4X HD and LG Optimus 3D Max.

