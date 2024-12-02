We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG to Showcase “Life’s Good 24/7 With Affectionate Intelligence” at CES 2025
Company to Transform Everyday Life With Personalized, AI-Powered Experiences
SEOUL, Dec. 3, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers worldwide to join the LG World Premiere press conference, starting at 08:00 (PST) on January 6 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Under the theme “Life’s Good 24/7 with Affectionate Intelligence,” the event will showcase LG’s vision for a better life and preview the company’s latest smart solutions ahead of CES 2025, scheduled for January 7-10.
With a global media audience, LG will highlight its commitment to delivering personalized, AI-driven experiences enabled by its Affectionate Intelligence. As a company evolving into a smart life solutions provider, LG is set to present a future blueprint that connects and expands diverse customer experiences and spaces, transforming everyday life through AI technology innovation.
The cutting-edge products and services revealed during the press conference will be showcased at LG’s booth throughout CES 2025, where attendees can experience a fully integrated AI-driven environment that enriches every moment and connects various aspects of daily life.
LG World Premiere will be livestreamed on the LG website, LG Global YouTube channel and LG Global X channel.
