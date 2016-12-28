LG TONE STUDIO AND TONE FREE BRING NEW LEVEL OF WEARABLE SOUND INNOVATION TO CES

TONE Free (model HBS-F110) is LG’s first wireless stereo product to come with wireless earbuds that charge whenever they are stored inside the neckband, making them easy to charge and carry. Not only does the neckband provide extra battery power and vibration alerts for incoming calls and text messages, it also provides a secure place to store the earbuds when not in your ears, making them less likely to lose. An optional charging cradle provides more power for those times when the neckband might not be convenient. And for even more freedom, TONE Free lets you go completely hands free and answer or ignore a call with voice commands for a real wireless stereo experience with no cords, no tangles and no hassles.