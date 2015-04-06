LG UNVEILS MORE HUMAN-CENTRIC LG UX 4.0

SEOUL, Apr. 7, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that its newest mobile user interface, LG UX 4.0, will be featured on the upcoming LG G4 to be unveiled at the end of the month. The upgraded user experience promises to be simpler and more intuitive and will better understand and respond to the needs of each user.

Since Quick Memo and QSlide were first introduced on the Optimus G in 2012, LG has introduced major UX enhancements every year with each G Series flagship smartphone:

Version Main Features User Benefit UX 1.0 Quick Memo, QSlide Efficient management UX 2.0 KnockON, KnockCodeTM Greater convenience UX 3.0 Gesture Shot, Touch & Shoot Easier and simpler usage UX 4.0 Camera Manual Mode, Smart Notice Personalized user experience

Up until now, UX enhancements have generally focused on delivering greater convenience to all users. With the new LG UX 4.0, the focus shifts toward providing more optimized and intuitive convenience to each individual at every user level for optimal enjoyment of their LG device.

Simpler and More Intuitive to Use

First of all, LG has created a smoother user experience by simplifying the design of the user interface and making features simpler to use by eliminating many redundant configuration steps. For example, Quick Shot is a new feature that allows users to take pictures quickly by double-tapping the phone’s Rear Key even while the display is off. And the improved Smart Bulletin automatically aggregates vital information from multiple apps on the same page for maximum convenience.

A Wider Range of Specialized Choices

UX 4.0 also gives users a wider range of options based on their own preferences and interests. The new camera offers three user modes — Simple, Basic and Manual — to meet the needs of all types of photographers, from amateurs to expert shutterbugs. Simple Mode does all the hard work automatically and still delivers great photos. Manual Mode features a suite of modules and options for full creative control that would impress even the most experienced photographer.

The improved calendar also offers more choices by giving users the ability to select and organize individual events posted insocial media accounts by simply dragging and dropping appointments. The new calendar allows you to get more done with less typing by simply touching and gesturing.

Smarter UX That Understands You

The improved Smart Notice on LG UX 4.0 promises to provide more personalized notifications for weather, travel and more by analyzing a user’s daily routine and travel schedule and combining this information with the user’s lifestyle habits. Auser who enjoys a game of hoops may receive a notification that says, “The weather will be mostly sunny today. It’s the perfect weather to get out and play basketball.”

Another example of greater customization in LG UX 4.0 can be seen in the Gallery, which can create event-specific albums based on the location and time each photo was taken. This intelligent customization goes even further with the Ringtone ID, which automatically composes a unique ringtone for every caller in the user’s favorite contact list.

“LG UX 4.0 offers simpler, faster and more intuitive ways to use the G4 with both new and improved features that intelligently accommodate each individual user,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We will continue to better understand our customers so we can continue delivering innovations for a better life through our human-centric approach.”

To see the simpler, more intuitive LG UX 4.0 in action and to better understand how this smarter human-centric mobile interface understands users better, view the video now at http://youtu.be/Quo5E0xysXU.

# # #