Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG UNVEILS MORE HUMAN-CENTRIC LG UX 4.0

Corporate 07/04/2015

Simpler, More Intuitive and Smarter Mobile Interface Understands Users Better

LG UNVEILS MORE HUMAN-CENTRIC LG UX 4.0

SEOUL, Apr. 7, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that its newest mobile user interface, LG UX 4.0, will be featured on the upcoming LG G4 to be unveiled at the end of the month. The upgraded user experience promises to be simpler and more intuitive and will better understand and respond to the needs of each user.

 

Since Quick Memo and QSlide were first introduced on the Optimus G in 2012, LG has introduced major UX enhancements every year with each G Series flagship smartphone:

 

VersionMain FeaturesUser Benefit
UX 1.0Quick Memo, QSlideEfficient management
UX 2.0KnockON, KnockCodeTMGreater convenience
UX 3.0Gesture Shot, Touch & ShootEasier and simpler usage
UX 4.0Camera Manual Mode, Smart NoticePersonalized user experience

 

Up until now, UX enhancements have generally focused on delivering greater convenience to all users. With the new LG UX 4.0, the focus shifts toward providing more optimized and intuitive convenience to each individual at every user level for optimal enjoyment of their LG device.

 

Simpler and More Intuitive to Use

 

First of all, LG has created a smoother user experience by simplifying the design of the user interface and making features simpler to use by eliminating many redundant configuration steps. For example, Quick Shot is a new feature that allows users to take pictures quickly by double-tapping the phone’s Rear Key even while the display is off. And the improved Smart Bulletin automatically aggregates vital information from multiple apps on the same page for maximum convenience.

 

A Wider Range of Specialized Choices

 

UX 4.0 also gives users a wider range of options based on their own preferences and interests. The new camera offers three user modes — Simple, Basic and Manual — to meet the needs of all types of photographers, from amateurs to expert shutterbugs. Simple Mode does all the hard work automatically and still delivers great photos. Manual Mode features a suite of modules and options for full creative control that would impress even the most experienced photographer.

 

The improved calendar also offers more choices by giving users the ability to select and organize individual events posted insocial media accounts by simply dragging and dropping appointments. The new calendar allows you to get more done with less typing by simply touching and gesturing.

 

Smarter UX That Understands You

 

The improved Smart Notice on LG UX 4.0 promises to provide more personalized notifications for weather, travel and more by analyzing a user’s daily routine and travel schedule and combining this information with the user’s lifestyle habits. Auser who enjoys a game of hoops may receive a notification that says, “The weather will be mostly sunny today. It’s the perfect weather to get out and play basketball.”

 

Another example of greater customization in LG UX 4.0 can be seen in the Gallery, which can create event-specific albums based on the location and time each photo was taken. This intelligent customization goes even further with the Ringtone ID, which automatically composes a unique ringtone for every caller in the user’s favorite contact list.

 

“LG UX 4.0 offers simpler, faster and more intuitive ways to use the G4 with both new and improved features that intelligently accommodate each individual user,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We will continue to better understand our customers so we can continue delivering innovations for a better life through our human-centric approach.”

 

To see the simpler, more intuitive LG UX 4.0 in action and to better understand how this smarter human-centric mobile interface understands users better, view the video now at http://youtu.be/Quo5E0xysXU.

 

# # #

#2015
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More