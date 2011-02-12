LG UNVEILS PREMIUM LINEUP AT MWC 2011

Making a Return to the Largest Mobile Event With a Rich Collection of Mobile Devices

Barcelona, Feb. 14, 2011 – LG Electronics (LG) returns to Barcelona this year to introduce two new flagship devices at Mobile World Congress: the LG Optimus 3D, a stunning super-smartphone with unparalleled 3D performance, and the LG Optimus Pad, a true Android tablet optimized with Honeycomb OS designed to offer the full viewing experience of a tablet while still being easy to hold with one hand.

“I‟m confident that this year, LG will emerge as a leader in the next generation of smartphone and tablet devices,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “What you see here today is just the beginning — we will continue to innovate with products that address consumer needs and deliver benefits that live up to our “Life’s Good‟ commitment.”

Aiming to aggressively take a leadership position in the smartphone market in 2011, LG has been earnestly bolstering its premium smartphone lineup, evident by its strong showing at CES last month. There, the company introduced the world‟s first dual-core smartphone (LG Optimus 2X), one of the world‟s slimmest and brightest smartphones (LG Optimus Black) and the company‟s first phone compatible with 4G LTE networks (LG Revolution™). LG products debuting at MWC 2011 build upon this spirit of innovation. Key devices include:

LG Optimus 3D

The LG Optimus 3D packs exceptional features with performance in mind, including an advanced dual-core, dual-channel and dual-memory architecture. Equipped with a 1GHz OMAP4 dual-core processor and four times more video decoders than competing designs, the LG Optimus 3D doubles the graphics performance of its nearest competitor allowing users to enjoy superb performance while web surfing, running applications and enjoying multimedia content. In addition, the LG Optimus 3D provides the world‟s first full 3D experience covering the full spectrum from recording to viewing and sharing 3D content. It features a dual-lens camera that enables users to capture any moment in true 3D which can then be viewed immediately on the 4.3-inch WVGA glasses-free display. Multiple connectivity options including HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) and DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) also make it easy for users to transfer their recorded content to other devices.

LG Optimus Pad

The LG Optimus Pad sets a new standard for tablets by utilizing an 8.9-inch display in a form factor that‟s comfortable to use one-handed. With a 15:9 aspect ratio and Full HD 1080p decoding, the LG Optimus Pad offers users an immersive multimedia environment on a 1280 x 768 WXGA resolution widescreen display. The new device sports Honeycomb, Google‟s latest platform optimized for tablet devices with an optimized and intuitive PC-like interface for running tablet software. LG‟s tablet runs on a 1GHz NVIDIA Tegra 2 dual-core processor for unmatched performance and power management. In addition, the LG Optimus Pad is the world‟s first tablet with a built-in 3D camera, enabling users to capture vivid image and video content to be viewed on a high definition 3D TV or shared on the web via YouTube 3D.

LG Optimus 2X

The world‟s first smartphone with a dual-core processor, the LG Optimus 2X was developed in partnership with graphics processor powerhouse, NVIDIA. The dual-core Tegra 2 system-on-a-chip found in the LG Optimus 2X runs at a clock speed of 1GHz and boasts low power consumption and high performance for playing video and audio. Not only does the LG Optimus 2X mean more powerful multimedia features, the Tegra 2 processor makes for faster, smoother web browsing and multitasks with virtually no screen lag. The LG Optimus 2X offers 1080p HD video playback and recording with HDMI mirroring that expands content on external displays to Full HD quality. The LG Optimus 2X can connect wirelessly to any DLNA-compatible digital device such as HD TVs for a console-like gaming experience, taking full advantage of the phone‟s HDMI mirroring, accelerometer and gyro sensor.

LG Optimus Black

One of the world‟s slimmest and lightest Android smartphones, LG Optimus Black is already a hit, having recorded more than two million pre-orders in 20 countries since its introduction at CES. At MWC, a range of special-edition LG Optimus Black handsets will be unveiled featuring designs courtesy of the Keith Haring Foundation. Besides its incredibly slim body, the LG Optimus Black features a 4-inch NOVA display for optimal brightness and readability under any lighting conditions. The crystal-clear display also provides a more natural web browsing experience by displaying truer whites while simultaneously cutting energy consumption by 50 percent compared to conventional LCDs. In addition, the LG Optimus Black includes a collection of smart features designed to improve the user experience, such as Gesture UI, Wi-Fi Direct and a 2MP front-facing camera.

For more information, visit the LG stand at 8B178 in Hall 8, Fira de Barcelona or go to the online newsroom at www.lgnewsroom.com/MWC2011.