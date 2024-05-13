LG Unveils ‘Primefocus Health,’ New Venture Developing Home Healthcare Treatment

SEOUL, May 14, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled “Primefocus Health,” a new venture that aims to leverage innovative technologies and new healthcare therapies to enable providers to deliver a personalized, complete care experience and empower individuals to take control of their health at home. Primefocus Health is the first new venture launched by LG NOVA, LG Electronics North America Innovation Center.

This new provider-focused, patient-centric healthcare platform intends to give patients access to new healthcare therapies made available by innovative technology applications, as well as providers access to patient data and progress information to help ensure that their patients are on the right path to better health.

Healthcare providers are under pressure to improve patient care and reduce readmissions and patient and provider costs. However, according to the National Institutes of Health, more than USD 52.4 billion is spent annually to care for patients who were readmitted to the hospital within 30 days for a previously treated condition.

To help reduce these costs and enable better personalized care, Primefocus Health plans to develop a remote monitoring and healthcare delivery platform, using innovative non-invasive technology for tracking patient progress for multiple medical conditions, which can be integrated with the provider’s electronic health record system, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for ease of use. The platform aims to empower healthcare providers to effectively manage outcomes, assist, guide, communicate and intervene when needed to deliver quality care.

“LG Electronics has a longstanding, trusted reputation with consumers in homes worldwide, and in unveiling Primefocus Health we are seeking to build on that history as we ask consumers to trust us, in collaboration with their providers, with their healthcare management as well,” said Darren Sabo, CEO of Primefocus Health. “Primefocus Health is committed to leveraging the latest technology to revolutionize patient care at home, leading toward a future of personalized, accessible, and effective care.”

As an LG NOVA-backed company, Primefocus Health brings the high-quality, innovative experience of the LG brand to healthcare. For providers, the Primefocus Health platform will be designed to enable them to extend their care beyond the hospital to the home with the objective of reducing the strain on the provider to keep their patients healthy.

“LG NOVA is dedicated to building businesses that drive positive change and enhance people’s lives,” said Sokwoo Rhee, executive vice president of innovation at LG Electronics and head of LG NOVA. “We recognize that technology can play a key role in the transformation of patient care and the healthcare industry at large, and we are committed to leading that charge with Primefocus Health. We look forward to seeing its impact on transforming home healthcare for patients and providers alike.”

