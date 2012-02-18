LG UNVEILS UNIQUE 4:3 RATIO, 5-INCH OPTIMUS VU: AT MWC 2012

SEOUL, Feb. 19, 2012 -– LG today unveiled one of the most anticipated LTE devices, the Optimus Vu:. Equipped with LG’s advanced LTE and IPS display technology, the Optimus Vu: offers a unique combination of tablet-like viewing with smartphone portability. Running on a powerful 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 32GM internal memory and a large 2,080 mAh battery, the Optimus Vu: is a multimedia lover’s dream device.

“The Optimus Vu: was designed to maximize what customers could do with a smartphone,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Mobile Communications Company. “By offering an optimal 4:3 ratio viewing experience, 5-inch display combined with superfast LTE technology, Optimus Vu: is just one example of what we can achieve when we combine our best technology with customer needs.”

The large 5-inch display with bright 4:3 aspect ratio makes viewing documents, books, internet and multimedia contents easier and more comfortable. The 4:3 aspect ratio is optimized for viewing to grasp more at a glance and note taking to increase productivity in everyday life. Moreover, IPS display realizes every color in its natural state for the best viewing experience even under bright sunlight.

Backed by unparalleled speed and performance from LG’s advanced LTE technology, the Optimus Vu: boasts unmatched productivity. Its unique built-in QuickClip™ hotkey allows users to conveniently capture screenshots and memos with a single push. Jotting notes is also possible with a finger or with the dedicated Rubberdium™ pen. Among many productive apps installed in the Optimus Vu:, the included Polaris Office allows users to open any document, spreadsheet or presentation while on the go.

At only 8.5mm, the Optimus Vu: is the slimmest among all LTE phones currently on the market and is perfectly suited for a hand and fits comfortably in a jacket pocket. Despite the large 2,080mAh battery, the Optimus Vu: adopts LG’s exclusive floating mass technology to appear slimmer than its actual dimensions.

In addition to HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) and DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance), Optimus Vu: comes with 32GB memory and an 8-megapixel camera. While it will initially launch running Android 2.3 Gingerbread, an update to Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich is already in the works.

The Optimus Vu: will be introduced in Korea in March. Additional information on the unique Optimus Vu: can be found at the LG Stand (Hall 8) at MWC 2012 from February 27 to March 1.

Key Specifications:

o Chipset: 1.5GHz Dual-Core Processor

o Display: 5-inch (1024×768) IPS Display

o Memory: 32GB eMMC and 1GB DDR2

o Camera: 8MP with AF LED Flash (rear) and 1.3MP (front)

o OS: Android 2.3 Gingerbread

o Battery: 2,080mAh

o Dimension (L x W x D): 139.6 x 90.4 x 8.5mm

# # #