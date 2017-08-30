LG V30 CHARTS NEW MOBILE FRONTIER WITH PREMIUM CINEMATOGRAPHY CAPABILITIES

BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) today took the wraps off the eagerly anticipated LG V30, the latest iteration of the company’s V series flagship smartphones. The LG V30 improves on the strengths of the V series phones in providing a whole new mobile experience and offering optimal multimedia features. The V30 features many industry innovations – the first F1.6 aperture camera lens, the first glass Crystal Clear Lens, the first OLED FullVision display, Cine Video mode for producing movie-quality videos, premium sound with advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC, sound tuning by B&O PLAY, and Voice Recognition. The V30 sets a new standard in the evolution of premium smartphones.

Videos Like a Pro with F1.6 Crystal Clear Lens and Cine Video

The LG V30 features powerful video capabilities that make it a leader in the era of smartphone videography. The main camera on the rear of the V30 features an F1.6 aperture that lets in more light for brighter, more dynamic shots. Paired with the glass Crystal Clear Lens which delivers more accurate colors and clearer images than a plastic lens, the V30 is the most capable image capturing device in a smartphone. The second lens in the V30 dual camera is an upgraded 13MP wide angle lens with two-thirds less edge distortion than in the V20.

LG’s new Cine Video mode allows anyone to produce movies like a pro, thanks to its powerful Cine Effect and Point Zoom features. Users can now take high-quality videos enhanced by the cinematic hues of various movie genres with only a smartphone. While typical cameras only allow one to zoom in on the center of the frame, Point Zoom allows users to zoom in on any subject smoothly using the zoom slider, regardless of its position in the frame, another industry first. And Cine Effect provides a palette of 15 presets to give videos a unique movie-like look, from romantic comedy, summer blockbuster, mystery, thriller and classic movie, among others.

LG V30 supports LG-Cine Log which allows for greater creative flexibility when capturing videos. With the ability to preserve a wide dynamic range and color gamut, LG-Cine Log videos files can save far more accurate image details. LG-Cine Log also allows for recording video using log gamma curve for maximum flexibility in producing the look the user wants during post-production.

Photo capturing is even more advanced with the new V30. The camera’s Manual Mode takes on a whole new level of capability with Graphy. With Graphy, any shutterbug can produce quality photos simply by choosing the image and pressing the shutter. Available in Manual Mode, users can select professional images from the Graphy website or mobile app and apply the same presets such as white balance, shutter speed, aperture and ISO to photos taken with the V30.

Slim, Lightweight Design and OLED FullVision Display in Compact Body

The LG V30 builds on the strengths of the OLED FullVision display in a body that is surprisingly compact, slim and light. Even with a large 6-inch 18:9 OLED FullVision display, the V30 is 8mm shorter and 3mm narrower than its predecessor, resulting in a firmer, more confident grip. With a thickness of only 7.3mm and tipping the scale at 158g, the V30 is the lightest among smartphones in the 6-inch and over category. The tempered glass that covers both the front and back is curved all the way around the edge, resulting in a sleek, integrated look and feel.

The advanced dual camera module featuring a 16MP standard angle camera and a 13MP wide angle camera is smaller than the module in the V20, resulting in the near flat rear profile of the V30. For the smoothest and sharpest images, the main standard angle camera is supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Hybrid Auto Focus that combines both Laser Detection Auto Focus and Phase Detection Auto Focus.

The QHD+ (2880 x 1440) OLED FullVision display offers faster response time with minimal afterimages when viewing an action-packed movie or playing a game with quick movements. The V30 takes full advantage of this rapid response time and the exceptional graphics delivered by the robust Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform to support Daydream, Google’s platform for high quality, mobile VR. With Daydream, users can explore new worlds, enjoy personal VR cinema and play games that put them in the center of the action.

Personalized Superior Sound Backed by Hi-Fi Quad DAC

LG has equipped the V30 with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC with audio tuning by sound engineers from world renowned audio brand B&O PLAY – delivering an authentic and superior acoustic experience – as well as a set of earphones by B&O PLAY, also finely tuned for an optimal listening experience. 1 Digital filters adjust the pre- and post-ringing of the impulse response of music with three filters which users can select. Four pre-programmed presets mix and match sound frequencies and decibel scales to produce the quality of audio found in professional earphones.

The V30 is the first global smartphone to support MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) technology that allows for the streaming of high-resolution audio. MQA captures the sound of the original studio master and folds it into a small file to make high-resolution audio easy to stream. The V30’s recording capability is upgraded as well, with a receiver that doubles as a microphone to capture a broader sound spectrum, from gentle chimes to thunderous drums.

Equipped with Google Assistant and Voice Recognition

The Google Assistant on the LG V30 will feature unique capabilities specific to the phone. Saying “Ok Google, take a romantic Cine Video” will activate Cine Video preset to Romantic. Say “Ok Google, take a wide angle selfie” to launch the camera app with the setting on the front-facing camera wide angle mode. The Google Assistant on the V30 takes advantage of advanced signal processing enabling users to use the voice command, “Ok Google” even when loud music is being played. In addition, select LG appliances including a washing machine, dryer, refrigerator, air purifier, oven, air conditioner and robot vacuum are compatible with the Google Assistant when using the V30 and Google Home. Users can say, “Ok Google, talk to LG to wash my clothes” to start a load of laundry.

The convenience of the Second Screen which was introduced in past V series smartphones has evolved into a new AOD (always-on display) feature and Floating Bar. When the display is off, the AOD (always-on display) replaces the Second Screen by providing shortcuts to Quick Tools and Music Player without having to turn on the display. The optional semi-transparent Floating Bar can be customized with up to five apps for easy access to the most used applications. When not needed, the Floating Bar can be dragged off to the side so it doesn’t take up any screen space.

Now with four different options, security on the LG V30 is more advanced than ever. With Face Recognition, the V30 can be unlocked instantaneously using the front facing camera and without pressing any buttons even when the phone’s display is off. Voice Recognition uses a combination of the user’s voice and user-defined keywords (optimally three to five syllables) to unlock the V30. The reliable Fingerprint Sensor resides on the rear of the phone for fast, accurate security and Knock Code allows tapping a pattern on the screen to unlock the V30.

Inheriting Legacy of LG Premium Phones, Solid Durability and Safety

The V30 combines solid durability with safety with a slim and light design. One of the design aspects in the V30 that enhances durability and makes for tensile strength is an H-Beam structure, a construction technique found in modern buildings that integrate the edge with a metal frame. The phone also features Gorilla® Glass 5, Corning’s most advanced tempered glass, on both the front and rear. The V30 meets U.S. Department of Defense requirements for durability, having passed 14 categories of the MIL-STD 810G Transit Drop Test making it compliant for military operations.

LG applied a heat pipe and a cooling pad in the V30 to dissipate heat quickly. The V30 can be used in any situation without worry thanks to its IP68 water and dust resistance. The phone is perfectly sealed from dust and can be immersed in up to 1.5 meters of water for as long as 30 minutes without impacting the function. With Quick Charge 3.0, the V30 charges from empty to 50 percent in around 30 minutes. The V30 also offers wireless charging for the ultimate in convenience.

“The V series has always been demonstrating new practical mobile technologies that contribute to high quality content creation and the V30 has not lost sight of its roots,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “With its F1.6 Crystal Clear Lens Camera and Cine Video mode, the LG V30 is designed to help create professional-looking content without professional-level complexity.”

Customers of LG V30 will receive USD 100 worth of in-game purchases when downloading and installing the popular game Beat Fever by WRKSHP. The games take full advantage of the phone’s immersive OLED FullVision display and high-quality audio capability.

The V30 will become available to consumers in South Korea starting on September 21 and will be followed by key markets in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The V30 with 64GB ROM will come in four beautiful elegant hues: Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet 2 while the LG V30+ with 128GB of storage will be available in limited markets.

Visitors to IFA 2017 are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin to see the exciting LG V30 for themselves.

Key Specifications: 3

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.0-inch 18:9 QuadHD+ OLED FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 538ppi)

Memory: V30: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM / microSD (up to 2TB) V30+: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 128GB UFS 2.1 ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear Dual: 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°) / 13MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 120°) Front: 5MP Wide Angle (F2.2 / 90°)



Battery: 3,300mAh

Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Size: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm

Weight: 158g

Network: LTE-A 4 Band CA

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Colors: Aurora Black / Cloud Silver / Moroccan Blue / Lavender Violet

Other: IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / Crystal Clear Lens / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / HDR10 / Google Daydream / Google Assistant / UX 6.0+ / Voice Recognition / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging



1 Only available in some markets.

2 All colors not available in every market.

3 Specification may vary depending on the particular market.

# # #



Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Quick Charge is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Quick Charge are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.