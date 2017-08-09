Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG V30 TO ELEVATE SMARTPHONE CAMERA TO NEW HEIGHTS

Corporate 10/08/2017

Largest Aperture Smartphone Camera and Glass Crystal Clear Lens
Deliver Brighter, More Vivid Images Than Ever Before

LG V30 TO ELEVATE SMARTPHONE CAMERA TO NEW HEIGHTS

SEOUL, Aug. 10, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) will incorporate an F1.6 aperture camera and glass lens in the dual camera of its upcoming V30 flagship smartphone, introducing industry-leading innovations that bring a new level of photographic innovation to the mobile industry.

 

Excellence in smartphone cameras has long been a core competency of LG’s mobile devices and the dual camera module in the upcoming LG V30 will include the world’s largest aperture and clearest lens ever to be featured in a smartphone. LG’s first F1.6 lens is also the largest aperture among existing smartphone cameras, delivering 25 percent more light to the sensor compared to an F1.8 lens. The glass Crystal Clear Lens also delivers greater light-collecting ability than a plastic lens as well as better color reproduction. This makes the V30 particularly well suited for photography and videography.

 

“LG boasts an unrivaled heritage in smartphone photography and our decision to adopt glass in the V30 camera is specifically because this has traditionally been the realm of DSLRs,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “For the users for whom the V series was designed, this kind of innovation is significant.”

 

In all areas, the camera in the LG V30 is superior to the camera of its predecessor, let alone other smartphones. The camera in the V30 cuts edge distortion by a third compared to the V20 when capturing wide angle shots, making it ideal for group wefies, spacious interiors and expansive landscapes.

 

Even with all these improvements, the rear camera module of the LG V30 still manages to remain svelte, 30 percent smaller in size compared to the V20. Paired with LG’s specialized UX featuring laser detection AF, optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization, shutterbugs will find the V30 as easy and convenient to use as its predecessor.

 

# # #

#2017
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More