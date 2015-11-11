Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG WATCH URBANE SECOND EDITION TO BEGIN ROLLOUT IN KEY MARKETS WORLDWIDE

Corporate 12/11/2015

First Android Wear Smartwatch with Cellular Connectivity for Active Individuals

SEOUL, Nov. 12, 2015 — The LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition, the first Android Wear smartwatch to feature cellular connectivity, will begin rolling out to customers worldwide starting this month in the United States and Korea with key markets in Europe, Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States to follow in the months ahead.

 

Compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones*, the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition allows users to answer calls and check messages without the assistance of a tethered smartphone. So wearers can feel confident knowing that they won’t miss any important information when out for their morning run or on the tennis court.

 

The LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition features a classic timepiece design consisting of a hairline-etched stainless steel body and a full-circle 348ppi P-OLED display. The three buttons on the right side provide quick access to shortcut settings, LG Health and apps. Moreover, its high-capacity 570mAH battery and Power Saving Mode enables the smartwatch to last throughout the day with power to spare.

 

“Keeping people connected to the world is our business and the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition was designed specifically to meet the needs of customers who want to communicate anytime, anywhere,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The wearable category is still in its infancy and we plan to continue introducing exciting devices that appeal to a diverse audience.”

 

Price and purchase details will be announced locally at the time of availability.

 

 

* Cellular enabled features will vary across Android and iOS.

 

# # #

#2015
