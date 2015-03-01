LG’S BROAD RANGE OF MOBILE INNOVATIONS ON DISPLAY AT MWC 2015

BARCELONA, Mar. 2, 2015 — At this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) opening today in Barcelona, LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing a diverse collection of mobile innovations including the intriguing G Flex2, premium wearable devices and a new mid-range smartphone lineup. Under the theme of Innovation for a Better Life, these new products will be displayed in four distinct zones designed to represent LG’s strategy for the year ahead.

G Flex2 Zone: Redefining the Curve

The G Flex2 is LG’s most advanced smartphone on the market today, designed with a curved display that is both ergonomic and aesthetic. The 5.5-inch Full HD display adds excitement to the viewing experience by providing realistic and crisp images. Powerful performance and intuitive UX features round out the smartphone highlighting LG’s leadership in both design and the technology.

Mass-tier Lineup Zone: Affordable Premium

LG will unveil for the first time its new lineup of mid-range smartphones that are designed to bring the benefits and features of premium handsets to a broader range of consumers. All four models — Magna, Spirit, Leon and Joy — offer premium designs, in-cell touch displays and UX features of the G Series such as Gesture Shot and Glance View. The four devices will be available in both LTE and 3G versions for a perfect balance in style and usability.

Wearables Zone: Perfect Harmony of Fashion and Technology

LG will be showing two new smartwatch-styled wearable devices for the first time at MWC 2015. With a classical and cosmopolitan design, the LG Watch Urbane recaptures the beauty of a luxury timepiece. The LG Watch Urbane LTE is the world’s first smartwatch to offer LTE and NFC capabilities. This unique device can make VoLTE calls or send and receive data without connecting to a smartphone. And the LG Watch Urbane LTE can function as a walkie-talkie with its push-to-talk (PPT) feature to connect to multiple parties simultaneously. And with NFC, LG Watch Urbane LTE can make mobile payments and connect with today and tomorrow’s smart cars.

IoT Service Zone: Center of Our Mobile Lives

According to the Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI), LG Electronics filed 139 patents in the IoT space, the most of any Korean company and the fourth highest number of patents globally. LG’s expertise will be demonstrated in its IoT Service Zone at MWC. In collaboration with its sister carrier company LG U+, LG will show how G Flex2 can remotely control appliances and devices in today’s home. Through the G Flex2, residents can monitor their homes via closed circuit cameras when away and receive alerts via a smartphone message if there is an intrusion. Customers can also video chat with other family members in other parts of the house using the home network.

What’s more, LG and Audi will demonstrate how IoT can make the driving experience more convenient with help from LG Watch Urbane LTE. Using the NFC feature, drivers can lock and unlock their vehicles and start the engine from the watch. In the future, the LG watch will be able to calculate the remaining distance to a destination, provide directions and distance to the parked car as well as activating the climate control settings from outside the automobile.

“We are excited about this year’s MWC where we’ll be introducing a strong lineup of 170 products that represent LG’s varied technological interests,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “From smartphones to wearables to the Internet of Things, we are confident in our ability to not only participate, but to lead. Our presence here at Mobile World Congress will demonstrate that.”

LG’s booth at MWC 2015 is located at Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via. For more information about LG’s newest offerings, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com/MWC2015.

