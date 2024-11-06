LG’s Innovative Vehicle AR Technology Recognized at 2024 Technology Patent Awards

SEOUL, Nov. 6, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) has been awarded the prestigious “King Sejong Award” at the 2024 Technology Patent Awards for its pioneering augmented reality (AR) technology designed for vehicles. This annual event, organized by the Korean Intellectual Property Office, recognizes patents registered within the past decade that contribute to enhancing South Korea’s industrial competitiveness.

The patent for LG’s advanced vehicle AR technology was submitted both domestically and internationally in 2022. This innovative system aims to improve the future mobility experience by leveraging AR to visualize various driving scenarios. It generates 3D graphics that provide vehicle information and navigation guidance on in-vehicle displays.

Driving can often be confusing, especially on complex roads or unfamiliar routes, where estimating distances or directions becomes challenging. LG’s in-vehicle AR technology alleviates this confusion by providing clear guidance lines that drivers can easily follow. The system employs sophisticated algorithms to integrate data from various vehicle sensors, including smart cameras, navigation systems and driver assistance sensors, along with external data sources. By harnessing information from GPS, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies, the system can predict potential hazards and accident risks based on the vehicle’s location and surrounding environment, thereby enhancing safety during journeys.

A key feature of LG’s patented technology is its ability to display dynamic AR images. This capability makes route guidance more intuitive by adjusting the symbols representing the vehicle and directional guidance – such as combining a spade and chevron into an arrow shape or separating them – based on real-time driving conditions. The AR graphics can seamlessly separate, transform and merge, allowing the system to visually convey complex driving information, such as speed, incline, lane changes and route recalculations, in a manner that can be easily understood by the driver.

LG plans to leverage this advanced vehicle AR technology to develop future mobility solutions for global automakers and accelerate the development of new mobility software. The company also aims to generate royalty-based revenue from the patent.

“LG is excited to utilize its award-winning AR technology to create mobility solutions that elevate driver convenience and contribute to safer roads for everyone,” said Kim Dong-wook, head of the B2B Advanced Technology Center at LG Electronics. “Moving forward, we will continue to refine our AR technology to ensure compatibility across all vehicle platforms. We anticipate that this exciting innovation will significantly contribute to the growth of our software business.”

