BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2010 –- To demonstrate how its packaged solutions can bring measurable improvements to real work and living situations, LG Electronics (LG) is staging simulated environments of a hotel, school, office and airport duty free shop at the Internationale Funkausstelung (IFA) in Berlin this week.

“LG’s Business Solutions was created to bring real improvements to people’s lives through their work environments,” said Soon Kwon, President and CEO of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our unique technologies are integrated into packaged solutions that are tailored for different types of businesses so they can enhance their service and provide real benefits to their customers.”

Easier Shopping With LG’s Solution

Along with rich functions to author and manage content, SuperSign boasts a high-performance digital display by offering multiple frames on a single sign that is controlled automatically and updated in real time.

The Shine-Out Display, which handles both interior and outdoor signage requirements, minimizes reflection from sunlight and other bright light making it ideal for window displays. In addition, its outdoor Kiosk boasts LED BLU, which offers exceptional brightness in a waterproof and dustproof unit. On this array of displays, customers can find useful information and watch advertisements whatever the setting or weather.

What’s more, a POS (Point of Sale) system at the front desk helps managers take care of the store more effectively, letting customers process their orders and payments faster. The solution can be ordered and customized to fit any business, from shops and stores to restaurants and shopping malls.

Fully Interactive Learning Environment

Thanks to LG’s solution optimized for schools, a classroom can be upgraded into a fully interactive learning environment with a digital white board and multi-computing solution.

Among its unique features, LG Network Monitor E Series can connect up to 31 monitors to one host PC for a genuinely interactive classroom environment. While encouraging students to share work and consult with each other, the system enables teachers to monitor students’ work from a single PC. In addition, the 65-inch Interactive Screen promises to change and improve on traditional teaching methods by working as an overhead projector and an interactive white board.

The Workplace of the Future

In LG’s office zone, visitors will be able to see and experience a futuristic working environment with various special monitors and an advanced video conferencing system.

LG’s W20 series graphic monitors have been specially developed for professional graphic design work. By contrast, the W46, E10 and IPS1 have business customers in mind and combine the very best in design and picture quality with high energy efficiency.

LG’s advanced video conference system provides super clear, 720HD video, enabling highly realistic telepresence on a 24-inch high resolution LCD. To ensure smooth, uninterrupted output, LG’s dynamic video control function automatically adjusts screen size if there are any disruptions to the network. And with their high performance built-in speakers and microphones, LG’s video conference system lets users feel as if they are actually sitting in the same room.

Truly Memorable Hotel Service

With LG’s hotel solutions, hotels can provide truly exceptional service to their guests. Through LG’s Pro:Centric Solution, guests can use a single remote control to operate all multi-media devices in their room, while also accessing hotel information through LG’s hotel TVs. Knowing that the lobby provides the crucial first impressions of a hotel, LG also provides digital photo frames and the wide-view 38-inch stretch monitor that can display important information for guests, thus helping things run as smoothly as possible when they check in.

* Photo Caption: At IFA 2010, LG will showcase a video conferencing system for businesses, along with a series of other solutions aimed at educational institutions, hotels and retail outlets.

