LG’S NEW MID-RANGE SMARTPHONE LINEUP DELIVERS PREMIUM DESIGN, FEATURES

SEOUL, Feb. 23, 2015 — At this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), LG Electronics (LG) will unveil a new line of exceptional smartphones at exceptional prices with the introduction of mid-range handsets with design elements and features usually reserved for premium models.

LG’s new lineup of four mid-range smartphones — Magna, Spirit, Leon and Joy — builds on LG’s design language to bring optimized performance and effortless user experience to a broader range of consumers. By combining the most essential hardware with LG’s premium design elements and user experience, LG has created the perfect balance of style and usability. The LG Magna and LG Spirit are designed to fit more comfortably in palm of one’s hand with its gently curved design while their displays are distinguished by a subtle 3000mm radius curve for a sleeker, more attractive profile.

The four devices will be available in both LTE and 3G versions, consistent with LG’s strategy to expand its appeal in the mass-tier segment with different products for different networks. The LTE and 3G versions of each model share nearly identical design cues with metal looking back covers distinguishing the LTE models while the 3G devices feature patterned plastic back covers.

The LG Magna, which means “ultimate” in Latin, features a 5-inch in-cell touch display, normally offered only in premium smartphones, and a Quad-Core chipset. With an 8-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel front shooter, the LG Magna was designed with high quality selfies in mind. A class leading 2,540mAh removable battery keeps the Magna running all day even with heavy use.

The LG Spirit, which embodies the spirit of LG’s innovations, features a 4.7-inch in-cell touch display and an 8-megapixel camera. In-cell touch technology makes the phones look slimmer while maximizing their display areas and minimizing the bezels. By bringing images closer to the screen, in-cell touch displays offer improved sensitivity with faster touch recognition, better outdoor visibility and crisper images.

The LG Leon, “lion” in Latin, offers a 4.5-inch display in a compact, premium-looking body. The smallest of the group, LG Joy, has a 4-inch display and delivers pure enjoyment in a smartphone that fits in any pocket.

With the new mid-range lineup, LG is carrying over popular UX features originally designed for its premium smartphones. Gesture Shot makes it easy to take great selfies with a simple hand gesture that starts a three-second countdown. LG has extended the distance from which the camera can recognize gestures to1.5 meters to accommodate popular selfie sticks. Glance View, which debuted on the G Flex2, lets users quickly access key information such as time, recent messages or missed calls with a simple downward swipe of the screen, even while the display is off.

“LG’s new mid-range collection continues our legacy of offering amazing smartphones at reasonable prices,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “For millions of consumers around the world, the deciding factor on which smartphone to buy isn’t how fast or how big it is but how balanced it is. With our new mid-range smartphones, more and more customers will be looking to LG for their next handsets.”

LG’s new mid-range collection will begin its global rollout this week in select markets. Visitors to MWC 2015 will be able to experience all of LG’s newest products firsthand at LG’s booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via.

LG Magna Specifications:

Display 5.0-inch HD (294 ppi) Chipset 1.2GHz or 1.3GHz Quad-Core* Camera Rear 8MP / Front 5MP Memory 8GB / 1GB Battery 2,540mAh (removable) OS Android 5.0 Lollipop Network LTE Cat. 4 / HSPA+ 21Mbps Size 139.7 x 69.9 x 10.2mm

LG Spirit Specifications:

Display 4.7-inch HD (312 ppi) Chipset 1.2GHz or 1.3GHz Quad-Core Camera Rear 8MP or 5MP* / Front 1MP Memory 8GB / 1GB Battery 2,100mAh (removable) OS Android 5.0 Lollipop Network LTE Cat. 4 / HSPA+ 21Mbps Size 133.3 x 66.1 x 9.9mm

LG Leon Specifications:

Display 4.5-inch FWVGA (220 ppi) Chipset 1.2GHz or 1.3GHz Quad-Core Camera Rear 8MP or 5MP* / Front VGA Memory 8GB / 1GB Battery 1,900mAh (removable) OS Android 5.0 Lollipop Network LTE Cat. 4 / HSPA+ 21Mbps Size 129.9 x 64.9 x 10.9mm

LG Joy Specifications:

Display 4.0-inch WVGA (233 ppi) Chipset 1.2GHz Quad-Core / 1.2GHz Dual-Core* Camera Rear 5MP / Front VGA Memory 8GB or 4GB* / 1GB or 512MB* OS Android 5.0 Lollipop / Android 4.4 KitKat Battery 1,900mAh (removable) Network LTE Cat. 4 / HSPA+ 21Mbps Size 122.7 x 64.0 x 11.9mm

* Depending on market.

