Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG’S NEW VIETNAM PRODUCTION PLANT OPENS FOR BUSINESS

Corporate 27/03/2015

USD 1.5 Billion Haiphong Facility to Play Key Role
in LG’s Global Manufacturing Strategy

LG’S NEW VIETNAM PRODUCTION PLANT OPENS FOR BUSINESS

SEOUL, Mar. 27, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) today officially announced the opening of its newest production facility in Vietnam with the completion of the main building at its Haiphong Campus. At 800,000m2, the building in LG’s Haiphong Campus will house the production lines to manufacture TVs, mobile phones, washing machines, air conditioners and car infotainment systems for the domestic and overseas markets.

 

The ceremony was attended by more than 400 guests including government officials and LG employees. Vietnam President Trương Tấn Sang was in attendance along with Dae-joo Jun, the Korean Ambassador to Vietnam. LG Corp. chairman Bon-moo Koo and LG Electronics vice chairman and CEO Bon-joon Koo were also present to mark the occasion.

 

The Haiphong Campus will be home to many more facilities that will be constructed as part of a USD 1.5 billion investment earmarked by LG and key suppliers over 15 years. Currently operating two plants in Vietnam, LG will consolidate production in the Haiphong Campus which will continue to expand well into the next decade. LG selected as the main site for investment due to its status as a port city in northern Vietnam, making transport to other markets faster and more efficient. Additionally, Vietnam offered an educated and high quality labor force and cooperative government that was eager to work with LG.

 

“It’s quite appropriate to be marking this occasion on the 20th anniversary of our entry into Vietnam,” said LG Electronics CEO Bon-joon Koo. “We will make every effort to make this cooperative venture a success so that our new Haiphong Campus will play an important role in LG’s global manufacturing strategy.”

 

# # #

#2015
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More